South Korea yesterday reported a jump in new coronavirus cases, as authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Another 242 new cases were reported compared with only 35 a day earlier, bringing the total in Asia’s worst outbreak outside China to 7,755, the KCDC said. The death toll rose by one to 60.
The daily tally of new cases in South Korea peaked at 909 on Feb. 29, as officials tested about 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the center of the nation’s epidemic.
Photo: EPA-EFE / YONHAP
With that task almost done, the infection rate had slowed in recent days, raising hopes that South Korea might be bringing the virus under control.
However, new clusters at the call center in Seoul, and among teachers and students of a dance school with classes around the country, have kept authorities on high alert for a fresh spike in infections.
“The mass infections at the call center could be the beginning of a fresh tide that leads to a widespread regional outbreak,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a briefing.
At least 90 cases confirmed this week, including 62 in Seoul, were linked directly to the call center near a public transportation hub connecting Seoul with Incheon and other major cities, the KCDC said.
Authorities say they are testing the 200 staff who worked on the floor where the first cases were discovered, while monitoring 550 more staff who are self-quarantined.
Many of its workers who tested positive were found to have used the subway and buses for their daily commute, prompting extensive disinfection work around key stations, city officials said.
The government urged high-risk organizations to take extra prevention measures, including remote work, staggered shifts and greater separation between office desks.
It named call centers, private academies, karaoke bars, computer cafes and sport facilities as some of the places most at risk.
About 90 percent of cases, including the 140 confirmed yesterday, were in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province.
“There has been a stagnating trend in Daegu cases despite a slight increase today,” said Yoon Tae-ho, director-general for public health policy at the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare. “The situation happening in the Seoul metropolitan area is unlikely to lead to that of the Daegu region ... but we will make maximum efforts to stave off further spread.”
A feline that roams New Zealand’s capital city and is welcomed into tattoo parlors, hairdressers and office towers has become a social media star, with 30,000 followers who track his every movement online. Mittens first came to attention in 2018 after repeatedly wandering inner-city dwellings, including the university, post office and a Catholic church. After repeated encounters with the cat, an Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) employee started a Facebook page, “The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens,” to reassure locals that the cat was not lost and did not need to be “rescued” — he was just adventurous. The page
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both