Virus Outbreak: S Korea cases rise with call center outbreak

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported a jump in new coronavirus cases, as authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call center where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Another 242 new cases were reported compared with only 35 a day earlier, bringing the total in Asia’s worst outbreak outside China to 7,755, the KCDC said. The death toll rose by one to 60.

The daily tally of new cases in South Korea peaked at 909 on Feb. 29, as officials tested about 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the center of the nation’s epidemic.

A Seoul Metro employee disinfects a train car yesterday at a depot in the South Korean capital. Photo: EPA-EFE / YONHAP

With that task almost done, the infection rate had slowed in recent days, raising hopes that South Korea might be bringing the virus under control.

However, new clusters at the call center in Seoul, and among teachers and students of a dance school with classes around the country, have kept authorities on high alert for a fresh spike in infections.

“The mass infections at the call center could be the beginning of a fresh tide that leads to a widespread regional outbreak,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a briefing.

At least 90 cases confirmed this week, including 62 in Seoul, were linked directly to the call center near a public transportation hub connecting Seoul with Incheon and other major cities, the KCDC said.

Authorities say they are testing the 200 staff who worked on the floor where the first cases were discovered, while monitoring 550 more staff who are self-quarantined.

Many of its workers who tested positive were found to have used the subway and buses for their daily commute, prompting extensive disinfection work around key stations, city officials said.

The government urged high-risk organizations to take extra prevention measures, including remote work, staggered shifts and greater separation between office desks.

It named call centers, private academies, karaoke bars, computer cafes and sport facilities as some of the places most at risk.

About 90 percent of cases, including the 140 confirmed yesterday, were in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province.

“There has been a stagnating trend in Daegu cases despite a slight increase today,” said Yoon Tae-ho, director-general for public health policy at the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare. “The situation happening in the Seoul metropolitan area is unlikely to lead to that of the Daegu region ... but we will make maximum efforts to stave off further spread.”