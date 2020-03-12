Beijing yesterday ordered people arriving in the city from any nation to go into 14-day quarantine as China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases.
The number of new infections has dramatically fallen in recent weeks, but yesterday showed a slight uptick from Tuesday due to the increase in imported cases.
Zhang Qiang, a Beijing city government official, told a news conference that those landing from “non-epidemic countries” would also have to stay in quarantine at home for 14 days.
Photo: AFP
People arriving in Beijing for business trips must stay in a designated hotel and undergo a nucleic acid test for the virus, he added.
Travelers flying into Beijing Capital International Airport from high-risk countries are now handled separately from other passengers, state media reported on Tuesday.
Flights from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan are to arrive at a designated area of the terminal, an airport staffer said yesterday.
Travelers who need to be quarantined would be sent to the New China International Exhibition Centre, the staffer said.
There were 22 more deaths and 24 new cases nationwide yesterday, 10 from abroad and six were in Beijng, the Chinese National Health Commission said.
China has now reported 79 cases imported from abroad.
New cases in Wuhan fell to a new low, with 13 infections reported yesterday, while only one other non-imported case was recorded elsewhere in the country.
The Hubei Provincial Government yesterday said that some companies in Wuhan would be allowed to return to work.
Businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately, as can those that are key to “global industrial chains” after getting approval, it said.
Other companies are expected to resume production only after Friday next week.
