UNITED KINGDOM
Sussexes bow out as royals
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Monday bowed out as senior royals, joining Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony in London before setting off on their own. The duke and duchess of Sussex were cheered as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey in their final public engagement before stepping back from their roles on March 31. Meghan joined Harry as they briefly spoke with dignitaries before the arrival of the queen.
Photo: AFP
CHINA
Dramatic Quanzhou rescue
A 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued about midnight on Monday from the rubble of a quarantine hotel, 52 hours after the building in Quanzhou collapsed. Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris, three hours after they had been discovered. The death toll in the collapse yesterday rose to 18, with 12 people missing. Seventy-one people had been inside the hotel when it crumbled.
SOUTH KOREA
New case total declines
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, after 131 were confirmed on Monday, the first time in two weeks that there were fewer than 150 new cases. Yesterday’s figure was the fifth consecutive daily fall. Three more people died, taking the death toll to 54, it said. “The number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining, so we can assess the rate of increase is coming to a standstill,” said Yoon Tae-ho at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters. However, he warned against any relaxation of containment efforts.
ZIMBABWE
Thai man flees from test
A 26-year-old Thai man fled a hospital in Harare as staff were preparing to test him for COVID-19, ZTN News said on Monday. The man had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News said. He fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. “We have reported the case to the police,” Harare City Health Director Prosper Chonzi told ZTN.
UNITED STATES
Court clears Led Zeppelin
A federal appeals court on Monday restored a jury verdict that found that Led Zeppelin did not steal Stairway to Heaven. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco handed the major win to guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant, and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that the 1971 hit Stairway to Heaven violated the copyright of the 1968 song Taurus. A majority of an 11-judge panel overturned a previous ruling that the jury in the 2016 trial should have heard the recording of Taurus.
UNITED STATES
Young endorses Sanders
Neil Young has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president, saying that he is “the real deal” to win the Democratic nomination. Writing on his personal Web site, the 74-year-old folk singer said that Sanders’ policies on climate change, student debt, healthcare and the minimum wage were the “big changes” required to beat President Donald Trump in the November election. “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” he wrote. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one.”
A feline that roams New Zealand’s capital city and is welcomed into tattoo parlors, hairdressers and office towers has become a social media star, with 30,000 followers who track his every movement online. Mittens first came to attention in 2018 after repeatedly wandering inner-city dwellings, including the university, post office and a Catholic church. After repeated encounters with the cat, an Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) employee started a Facebook page, “The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens,” to reassure locals that the cat was not lost and did not need to be “rescued” — he was just adventurous. The page
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
‘VILLAIN HITTING’: Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, people can pay older women who are professional beaters to place a curse on their enemies Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to “villain hitting” to curse troublesome people. Under a bridge considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, older women who are professional beaters can be paid to place a hex on enemies. Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a “petty person beating,” is considered more effective on Jing Zhe — the year’s first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which occurred this week. Still recovering from last year’s pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both