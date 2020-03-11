World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Sussexes bow out as royals

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Monday bowed out as senior royals, joining Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony in London before setting off on their own. The duke and duchess of Sussex were cheered as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey in their final public engagement before stepping back from their roles on March 31. Meghan joined Harry as they briefly spoke with dignitaries before the arrival of the queen.

Photo: AFP

CHINA

Dramatic Quanzhou rescue

A 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued about midnight on Monday from the rubble of a quarantine hotel, 52 hours after the building in Quanzhou collapsed. Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris, three hours after they had been discovered. The death toll in the collapse yesterday rose to 18, with 12 people missing. Seventy-one people had been inside the hotel when it crumbled.

SOUTH KOREA

New case total declines

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, after 131 were confirmed on Monday, the first time in two weeks that there were fewer than 150 new cases. Yesterday’s figure was the fifth consecutive daily fall. Three more people died, taking the death toll to 54, it said. “The number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining, so we can assess the rate of increase is coming to a standstill,” said Yoon Tae-ho at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters. However, he warned against any relaxation of containment efforts.

ZIMBABWE

Thai man flees from test

A 26-year-old Thai man fled a hospital in Harare as staff were preparing to test him for COVID-19, ZTN News said on Monday. The man had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News said. He fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. “We have reported the case to the police,” Harare City Health Director Prosper Chonzi told ZTN.

UNITED STATES

Court clears Led Zeppelin

A federal appeals court on Monday restored a jury verdict that found that Led Zeppelin did not steal Stairway to Heaven. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco handed the major win to guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant, and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that the 1971 hit Stairway to Heaven violated the copyright of the 1968 song Taurus. A majority of an 11-judge panel overturned a previous ruling that the jury in the 2016 trial should have heard the recording of Taurus.

UNITED STATES

Young endorses Sanders

Neil Young has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president, saying that he is “the real deal” to win the Democratic nomination. Writing on his personal Web site, the 74-year-old folk singer said that Sanders’ policies on climate change, student debt, healthcare and the minimum wage were the “big changes” required to beat President Donald Trump in the November election. “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” he wrote. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one.”