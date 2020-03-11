US calls for vote at UN on Taliban deal amid troop exodus

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





The US called for a vote at the UN Security Council yesterday to endorse Washington’s deal with the Taliban in a bid to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.

The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the Feb. 29 agreement with the Taliban.

The request for a UN vote came after difficult negotiations that began a week ago, diplomats said on Monday.

China requested in the last draft — already revised three times — that the resolution mention “regional cooperation,” the sources said.

The resolution comes amid a series of institutional crises in Afghanistan, following the double swearing in on Monday of President Ashraf Ghani, and his rival and former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom have claimed victory in the country’s presidential election.

According to the draft text, the Security Council “urges the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to advance the peace process, including by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations through a diverse and inclusive negotiating team composed of Afghan political and civil society leaders, including women.”

The US’ request that the Security Council adjust its agreement with the Taliban is a rare move in the forum for an accord between a foreign country and an insurgent group, diplomats said.

Diplomats were surprised that the agreement included two secret appendices on the fight against terrorism that council members were expected to approve without knowing their content, which one diplomat described as “unbelievable.”

Russia’s position on the resolution remains uncertain.

Moscow had hinted on Friday that it might oppose the text after the US rejected a statement endorsing a ceasefire agreement in Syria between Russia and Turkey.

The US draft on Afghanistan “welcomes” the Feb. 29 pullout deal and “calls upon all states to provide their full support to promoting the successful negotiation of a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement which ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans.”

Washington’s plan also puts pressure on the Afghan government to engage in negotiations with the Taliban to achieve a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”

Although the first version of the text, released last week, omitted any mention of women, the latest text mentions them several times.

That text, which was to be put to a vote, “emphasizes the importance of the effective and meaningful participation of women, youth and minorities, and affirms that any political settlement must protect the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities.”

The US resolution also states that the council would be ready to review the status of UN sanctions imposed in 2011 “in order to support the peace process.”