Trump feels the heat as coronavirus stalks US

US ANXIETY: US President Donald Trump has not been tested for COVID-19, the White House said, although he met with lawmakers who have gone into self-quarantine

AFP, WASHINGTON





Concern that US President Donald Trump himself could be exposed to COVID-19 through contact with two US Republican lawmakers loomed on Monday as US stocks plummeted, feeding growing national anxiety.

Trump, who flew back to Washington after a weekend of golfing at his Florida resort and having dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has spent weeks dismissing the seriousness of the threat.

However, after an emergency meeting with administration staff, he told journalists that he was to propose “very substantial” economic measures to the US Congress yesterday.

US Representative Matt Gaetz descends from Air Force One following a trip to Florida at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday. Photo: Reuters

These were to include tax relief and aid for workers in the gig economy.

Trump said he was to hold a news conference yesterday to discuss the measures, adding that the virus has “blindsided the world.”

The run on stock market prices robbed Trump of one of his main talking points ahead of November’s US presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 7.8 percent lower in the worst session since 2008.

With images of a virus-struck cruise ship constantly on live television, Trump’s tweet on Monday that “life & the economy go on” seemed increasingly out of touch.

Alarm mounted further after at least two US Republican lawmakers who had met with Trump announced that they were going into self-quarantine, fearing that they were exposed to the virus at a conservative conference just outside Washington.

One of them, US Representative Matt Gaetz, had traveled with Trump on Air Force One on Monday.

Another, US Representative Doug Collins, was with Trump on Friday during a coronavirus briefing at the headquarters of the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also went into self-quarantine on Monday after learning he might also have been exposed at the same conference.

Although he is not exhibiting symptoms, and a precautionary test came back negative, “he’ll be self-quarantined till the 14 day period passes Wednesday,” his spokesman said on Twitter.

The spreading virus also raises questions over whether Trump would be able to continue holding the large rallies at the heart of his re-election campaign.

Trump has not been tested for the virus, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Monday.

“He has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” she said in a statement.

Stories of new cases flooded in across the country — from a Washington church rector to the head of New York City’s ports authority — as some stores ran out of hand sanitizer and masks.

Grisham said that there was no need for worry, denying reports that staff had been instructed to limit face-to-face meetings.

“While we have asked all Americans to exercise commonsense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting,” Grisham said.

Trump himself appeared to be less than strict about disease-prevention guidelines as he shook hands with well-wishers while in Florida on Monday.