Virus Outbreak: Rapid testing helps explain Germany’s few deaths

‘EXTREME ADVANTAGE’: In other countries national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, but Germany shared information with independent labs, an expert said

AP, BERLIN





Germany has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19, but — so far — just two deaths, far fewer than other European nations with a similar number of reported infections.

Experts on Monday said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.

That has given authorities a better chance of containing the virus, and more time to prepare for it.

A sign reads: “Entrance Corona Swab Center,” at a drive-in for COVID-19 tests in Nuertingen, Germany, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We in Germany were simply at the forefront in terms of diagnostics,” said Christian Drosten, director of the Institute for Virology at Berlin’s Charite hospital.

No deaths of people with the virus were reported in Germany before the first two announced on Monday: an 89-year-old in the western city of Essen and a 78-year-old man in Heinsberg County near the Dutch border.

Both locations are in North Rhine-Westphalia State, which accounts for 484 of the 1,112 infections confirmed in Germany to date.

France has reported a similar number of cases as Germany — just more than 1,200 — but has also seen 19 deaths.

Spain’s minister of health on Monday night said that there have been 28 deaths among the nation’s 1,204 confirmed cases.

Drosten said that Germany’s dense network of independent labs received the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits.

“These effects combined, I’m very certain of this, gave us an extreme advantage in recognizing the epidemic in Germany,” Drosten told reporters in Berlin.

Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany’s distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.

“Other countries lost a month or even more time because of this,” Drosten said.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Lothar Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control institute, cautioned that the country would see more deaths going forward.

The low number of complications relative to the number of cases reported so far was partly due to the types of people being diagnosed, he said, contrasting the situation in Germany with that in nearby Italy, which has reported 463 deaths and 9,172 cases.

“It’s a fact that the age structure of those who have died in Italy is around 80,” Wieler said. “Many of the young people who are also infected simply haven’t been recognized.”

According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover.

In Germany, the median age of those diagnosed with COVID-19 is about 40, Wieler said.

“We identified people early on with our testing who are infected, but not seriously ill,” he said.

The 79-year-old man who died in Heinsberg, where a large cluster of cases has been linked to traditionally raucous German carnival celebrations last month, had numerous underlying health problems, including diabetes and heart trouble, said Stephan Pusch, head of the county administration.

Authorities across Germany on Monday opened additional testing sites.

In Berlin, almost 100 people lined up outside one of four new sites waiting for it to open.

The town of Esslingen set up a drive-in testing site where patients referred by a general practitioner can have samples taken while sitting in their cars.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that tough new measures being imposed would help buy even more time to slow the spread of the virus.

In recent days, authorities have stepped up quarantines, closed numerous schools and urged soccer clubs to play matches without spectators.

“All of this is necessary,” Merkel said. “We are working for valuable time, time in which scientists can research medicines and a vaccine.”