Russia ‘hired Britons to infiltrate UK’

DELAY TACTIC? Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of refusing to publish a report on how the Kremlin is trying to subvert and influence UK politics and society

Russia has been accused of hiring a network of British politicians and consultants to help advance its criminal interests and to “go after” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s enemies in London, lawmakers who drew up the Russia report suppressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were told.

In secret evidence submitted to the British parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), the campaigner and financier Bill Browder said that Moscow had been able to “infiltrate” UK society by using well-paid British intermediaries.

Some had “reason to know exactly what they are doing and for whom,” Browder told the ISC.

Others “work unwittingly for Russian state interests,” he said.

The alleged intermediaries include politicians from the Labour and Conservative parties, former intelligence officers and diplomats, and leading public relations firms.

Collectively, they form what Browder calls a “western buffer network.”

There is no suggestion in Browder’s testimony that British citizens broke the law.

The regime in Moscow uses these professionals to mask its “entangled” state and criminal interests, he said.

It deploys them to attack Putin critics, “enhance Russian propaganda and disinformation” and to “facilitate and conceal massive money-laundering operations,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Browder’s claims were false and “totally groundless.”

Questions about corruption at the heart of the Russian state were “a perfect example of a maniac-style Russophobia,” Peskov said.

The ISC carried out a two-year investigation behind closed doors into how the Kremlin is seeking to influence and subvert UK politics and society. Its 50-page report was ready for release in November last year, before the British election.

The prime minister is accused of refusing to publish it.

Downing Street cleared the document after the election.

It said that the final document contains little new information and is underwhelming — although others who have read it disagree.

Opposition lawmakers said that Browder’s evidence demonstrates the need to publish the report as soon as possible.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party at Westminster, wrote to Johnson a month ago asking for a timetable for the report’s publication , which requires Downing Street to appoint a new nine-member cross-party committee of lawmakers and peers.

However, nearly three months after the election, that process is only in its early stages.

Browder was one of several expert witnesses invited to give evidence to lawmakers and peers. In September 2018 he submitted a 14-page statement, which included a number of recommendations.

They include setting up a US-style register of individuals working for foreign state interests, as well as extra resources for regulators, investigators, police and prosecutors.

He calls on Companies House in London to review filings made by firms linked to Russian money-laundering scandals.

“Yes, there are members of the Russian security services working out of the Russian embassy under diplomatic cover. What the government seems to be missing is the fact that there are all sorts of informal espionage networks,” Browder told the Guardian.

“There are Russian oligarchs who have a much greater impact on the security of this country. What’s most shocking is that the Russian government is indirectly hiring British nationals to assist them in its intelligence operations,” he said.

Browder says that the Russian state and organized crime have in effect merged.

Money stolen from the budget and private companies is used to enrich senior officials, including Putin, and to finance “black ops and special projects,” he told the ISC.

The Kremlin has issued multiple Interpol warrants for Browder’s arrest and says he is a criminal.

It has convicted him in absentia of tax evasion and deliberate bankruptcy, but Browder says he is the victim of a vendetta by corrupt state officials and denies all charges.

Hermitage Capital Management, of which Browder is the chief executive officer, was once the biggest foreign investor in the Russian market.

He fell out with the authorities after — he says — calling for a clean-up of companies in which Putin and his inner circle have financial interests. In 2005 Russia deported him from Moscow.

Officials linked to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) intelligence agency subsequently stole US$230million in taxes paid by the fund to the Russian treasury, Browder says.

In 2009, his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in custody.