KMT blames human trafficking scams on low local wages

Low salaries in Taiwan are to blame for a spate in human trafficking scams luring Taiwanese abroad with the promise of high-paying jobs, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers said yesterday.

Calls have emerged for police to investigate human trafficking rings and help people stranded in Southeast Asia amid a series of reports of Taiwanese going to Cambodia on promises of jobs paying about NT$70,000 to NT$200,000 a month and later being subject to abuse.

KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) blamed the “extremely serious issue of low wages” for the problem.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the end of 2017 promised that 2018 would be the year the problem is solved, he told a news conference in Taipei.

“All these years later, what specific measures have there been?” Tseng asked.

The labor share of GDP was only 45 percent in 2020, down from 51.1 percent on average since 1992, showing that a dwindling share of economic growth reaches Taiwanese workers, he said.

In May, the average unemployment rate was 3.68 percent, KMT Legislator Lin Szu-ming (林思銘) said, citing Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data.

However, the rate was 11.78 percent among people aged 15 to 24, and 12.16 percent among 20 to 24-year-olds, Lin said.

One in every eight young people was without a job, he added.

The government raises the minimum wage every year, but it is not enough to keep pace with inflation, making the wage hikes merely a “drop in the bucket,” he added.

To solve the low wage problem, the KMT caucus proposed attracting foreign investment to create jobs, assisting industrial upgrades, adjusting talent cultivation strategies and supporting entrepreneurs.

The Executive Yuan has said that authorities are working to rescue more than 300 people trafficked to Cambodia.

Police have in the past few weeks identified 144 potential victims after visiting 4,679 households, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.

Including those identified between March and last month, police estimate that 373 people were trafficked to Cambodia, he said.

Thirty-nine people have been rescued, meaning there are still more than 300 people awaiting help, although the real figure might be higher, as some cases might have gone unreported, he said.

Taiwanese are not the only targets, as victims from Malaysia, Thailand and even the US have been identified, Lo said.

As Taiwan and Cambodia do not have diplomatic relations, Taiwanese authorities must work with other nations and international organizations on law enforcement issues, he said, vowing to increase staff at foreign offices to help bring each victim home.

The government will also provide resources to help victims after they return to Taiwan, he added.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang