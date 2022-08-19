Chinese intimidation to continue: US

‘DESTABILIZING’: Beijing risks miscalculating and threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait with its intensified pressure campaign against Taipei, a US official said

Reuters, TAIPEI and BEIJING





China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

China has been carrying out war games and military drills around Taiwan earlier this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking on a conference call, Kritenbrink said Beijing had used Pelosi’s landmark visit to Taipei earlier this month as an excuse to change the “status quo,” jeopardizing peace.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the state department on March 10 in Washington. Photo: AFP

“These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign by the PRC against Taiwan, which we expect to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months,” he said, referring to China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China. “The goal of this campaign is clear to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, and undermine its resilience.”

The US has been clear with China that its approach to Taiwan has not changed, including the US commitment to its “one China” policy and not supporting Taiwan’s formal independence, he added.

“While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing’s growing coercion. The PRC’s words and actions are deeply destabilizing. They risk miscalculation, and threaten the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Joseph Kritenbrink holds a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: EPA

The US has conveyed to China in every conversation that it does not seek and would not provoke a crisis, he said.

US lines of communication with Beijing remain open, and Washington will continue to conduct routine naval transits through the Taiwan Strait, he added.

“We will continue to take calm, but resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine it and to support Taiwan in line with our long-standing policy. We will act responsibly, steadily and resolutely,” he said.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told a Wednesday briefing that Washington expects Chinese “military intimidation and coercive economic tactics” around Taiwan to continue.

“We will continue to take steps that are resolute but also calm to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine the status quo,” he said.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, China launched military drills around Taiwan. The drills shrank a vaguely defined buffer zone that has long helped kept the peace around Taiwan.

In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday reiterated that Taiwan believes the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway and supports US freedom of navigation missions there as being “positive” for peace and stability.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg