The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday called on the government to expand Taiwan’s energy reserves and plan for the possibility that China might hold regular military drills around the nation or attempt to impose a blockade.
During China’s military drills around Taiwan in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, air traffic in and out of the country dropped by half, while many flights were forced to reroute on short notice, TPP legislative caucus chair Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) told a news conference.
If Beijing begins conducting such exercises on a regular basis, the pressure on pilots and air traffic control operators in Taiwan would rise considerably, increasing the risk of human error, he said.
Photo: CNA
A full blockade would cut off Taiwan’s access to imports that account for 98 percent of the country’s fuel supply, making it essential for the government to maintain sufficient reserves, Chiu said.
A blockade could also shut down trade through the Taiwan Strait, causing raw materials and shipping costs to soar worldwide, while also preventing exports of semiconductors vital to the global tech industry, he said.
Chiu’s warnings echoed those of TPP Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), who on Tuesday said Taiwan should hold drills to practice defending the country’s financial system from possible Chinese cyberattacks.
Chiu yesterday called on government agencies to develop plans to counter a Chinese blockade, expand reserves of energy sources, and enhance air traffic monitoring in the Taipei Flight Information Region.
Weng Su-chen (翁素真), chief secretary of the Bureau of Energy, said that Taiwan maintains oil, natural gas and coal reserves above the legal minimum, and reduces risk by importing from multiple countries: 14 in the case of oil, and nine for coal.
The country’s reserves include a 90-day supply of oil, an 11-day supply of natural gas and a 30-day supply of coal, she said.
The Council of Agriculture’s latest monthly inventory shows that Taiwan has 1.2 million tonnes of rice in public and private reserves, equal to a one-year supply, as well as at least half a year’s supply of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides for farming, said Chuang Lao-ta (莊老達), director of the council’s Department of Planning.
The council has also worked to reduce Taiwan’s dependence on China as an export market, Chuang said, adding that China now accounts for 41 percent of Taiwan’s fruit exports, compared with 84 percent in 2016, and 19 percent of seafood exports, compared with 23 percent in 2019.
