A developer yesterday apologized and promised to cover rental costs for affected people after a construction site overseen by the firm in Kaohsiung caused the surrounding roads to partly collapse, risking the safety of seven buildings.
The collapse on Sunday was the second such incident in less than six months at the site managed by Tungchin Yusuo (東金御所) on Cianjin District’s (前金) Zihciang First Road, after a water pressure imbalance in March caused the surrounding roads to sink.
The company at the time said it had repaired the damage, but on Sunday afternoon the surrounding roads collapsed further.
Photo: Huang Liang-chieh, Taipei Times
The collapse affected seven nearby buildings, three of which were visibly slanted.
Twenty people in seven households were evacuated and relocated to temporary housing.
In an initial inspection on Sunday, the Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau and consultants determined that the metal sheets lining the retaining walls were not fully sealed, causing water and sand to leak through, lowering the level of the surrounding ground.
The bureau labeled the seven affected buildings as danger zones, imposed a fine of NT$90,000 on the contractor and supervisor, and ordered that construction be halted.
The area has been placed under strict contingency rules with round-the-clock surveillance.
Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) while visiting the site yesterday said the water pressure stabilized on Sunday after more than 5,000 tonnes of water was pumped into the ground.
Hourly measurements of the three slanted buildings also shows that their angles have not changed, meaning they are in no immediate danger of collapsing, he added.
Lu Yan-lung (呂彥龍), vice chairman of the Taiwan Professional Geotechnical Engineers Association, said that Cianjin District is built on loose sediment, while the construction site is near the Love River (愛河) estuary.
Two days of torrential rain caused groundwater levels to rise, resulting in the incident, Lu said.
A company representative surnamed Kuo (郭) yesterday at a meeting with city officials and affected residents apologized, and vowed to cover all rental costs for the households.
Kuo also promised that the company would take full responsibility for the incident and repair the damaged roads once the ground is stabilized.
As for the seven affected buildings, Kuo said the company would support the owners’ decision, whether it be to rebuild on the same location or sell the plots to the company.
Several residents at the meeting said they would prefer rebuilding, although further negotiations are required.
The bureau said that channels of communication have been established between all interested parties.
The Kaohsiung Association of Architects has also been appointed to assist the residents with valuations and seeking compensation, it added.
