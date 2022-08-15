CECC warns of BA.5 wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections

ON THE ALERT: The daily caseload will rise, but it is not likely to reach the level of the previous peak of about 80,000 to 90,000, the deputy minister of health said Reporting nine new local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that the BA.5 strain is gradually spreading in northern Taiwan and was expected to cause a wave of infections in one or two weeks. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 15,206 new local COVID-19 infections, 206 imported cases and 26 deaths were confirmed. The local caseload was the lowest in 100 days — since 15,033 cases were reported on April 30 — and the number of deaths was the lowest in

By Lee I-chia