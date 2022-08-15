Taiwan’s population has grown month-on-month for the first time in two-and-a-half years, data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of the Interior showed.
Taiwan’s population as of the end of last month was just more than 23.19 million people, which reflected a “natural increase” of minus-7,265 people, and a “social increase” of 11,051 people, for a net positive growth of 3,786 people since June, the data showed.
It is the first time positive population growth has been recorded in the country since February 2020, but is still a decrease of 280,569 people compared with July last year.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
The “natural increase” of the population is calculated by subtracting the number of deaths from the number of births. The population’s “social increase” is calculated by subtracting the number of emigrants from the number of immigrants.
The government recorded 10,950 births last month, representing 5.56 births per 1,000 people. That was seven more births than in June, but 859 fewer births than in July last year.
Last month, there were 18,215 deaths, or 9.25 deaths per 1,000 people — a decrease of 2,818 deaths from June, but an increase of 2,692 deaths from July last year.
There were 101,555 new immigrants to Taiwan last month — an increase of 15,687 people from June and 21,887 more than a year earlier.
The number of emigrants was 90,504, which was 4,826 more people than in June and 2,326 fewer than in July last year.
Meanwhile, there were 9,327 marriages last month, of which 205 were same-sex couples. That represents 4.74 marriages per 1,000 people.
The government also recorded 4,476 divorces — or 2.27 divorces per 1,000 people — of which 50 were same-sex couples.
