Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday criticized Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for having defended former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) amid allegations of academic plagiarism.
Chiang is also a candidate for Taipei mayor in November’s local elections, while Huang is expected to run as an independent, but has not formally declared her candidacy.
National Taiwan University’s (NTU) Office of Academic Affairs on Tuesday revoked Lin’s master’s degree after an NTU ethics committee said that he had plagiarized the thesis of another graduate student.
Photo: CNA
Lin, who was the DPP’s Taoyuan mayoral candidate, withdrew from the race on Friday.
Following Lin’s announcement, Chiang on Friday said the evidence of plagiarism was clear from the beginning, but Chen “blindly supported” Lin, which demonstrated “questionable morals and honesty.”
Chen yesterday morning said that Chiang should stop taking advantage of the Lin incident to criticize others, adding that he should return to discussing his policy platform.
“He is exploiting the misfortune of an individual because he cannot find his direction, let alone his lack of vision for the city, but enough is enough,” Chen said.
Chen said that he respects Lin’s decision to withdraw, and the DPP’s mayoral candidates for Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan would continue to cooperate in the election and present their ideas for the cities and the nation.
Chiang yesterday said the DPP has insulted academic integrity and caused damage to the education system, and the party should apologize.
He also said that Chen accusing him of taking advantage of the plagiarism incident means that Chen still believes Lin rather than the ethics committee.
Huang yesterday said that when Chen said he believes fellow party member Lin, it meant that he does not believe in the NTU committee’s integrity, and cannot tell the difference between right and wrong.
Lin’s withdrawal from the election is not enough, given that the DPP demonstrates a supportive attitude toward Lin’s plagiarism, she said.
She will teach her children that plagiarizing classmates’ homework or reports is unacceptable, she added.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he would endorse Huang for Taipei mayor if she decides to run.
