CECC reports 21,989 cases
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 21,989 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths from the disease. The deceased ranged in age from their 30s to 90s. All but one had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 18 were unvaccinated, the CECC told a news conference. There were 27 new severe COVID-19 cases and 62 moderate infections, it said. Among the severe cases were three children aged 1, 2 and 5, who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, said Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. None of the children have chronic illnesses, and their conditions are under control, Lo said. The CECC also announced that the fourth round of the COVID-19 rapid test kits rationing scheme is to begin on Monday, with every holder of a National Health Insurance (NHI) or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) card entitled to purchase up to two five-test kits. There will be no restrictions on what days a person can buy tests. A separate free rapid test kit program providing families with children aged 6 or younger a free five-test kit would also start on Monday, the CECC said. Family members must show the child’s NHI card to get a kit, although the tests can only be used for people aged 2 or older, it said.
‘Job scammers’ detained
Prosecutors in Kaohsiung have detained two people suspected of using fake job postings on Facebook to lure more than 50 people to Dubai, where they were tortured and illegally imprisoned. In a news release on Tuesday, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office said that applicants enticed to Dubai by the promise of more than NT$1 million (US$33,367) for six months’ work found themselves trapped after members of a telecom fraud operation confiscated their passports and phones. Those who refused to work for the criminal organization were either “sold” to other gangs, or handcuffed, beaten and electrocuted if they tried to flee, prosecutors said. After several of the victims escaped and sought help from Taiwan’s representative office in Dubai, investigators in Taiwan arrested a 30-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) and a 21-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) following a series of raids on Thursday last week.
Ukrainian mayor thankful
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday thanked Taiwan for its US$500,000 donation to help with the reconstruction of the city, which has been under heavy attack by Russian military forces. “On behalf of the community of the city of Chernihiv and me personally, let us express our sincere gratitude to you for your significant financial support,” Vladyslav Atroshenko wrote in a letter addressed to the Taiwanese public. In the letter published on the Chernihiv City Council Web site, Atroshenko said the city has been subjected to hard shelling and bombing by the Russian military since the very first day of the war in Ukraine. “And at this heavy time, when our city needs essential help for reconstruction, your financial support that was allocated to the restoration of educational and medical institutions is really invaluable,” said the letter, whcih also expressed hopes for a close partnership with Taiwan.
Blackpink coming in March
South Korean girl group Blackpink is to hold a concert in Kaohsiung in March as part of their “Born Pink World Tour” that begins in Seoul on Oct. 15 and 16. The group’s management company YG Entertainment said the world tour would take Blackpink to more than two dozen cities around the globe, including Houston, Texas, on Oct. 29, London from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, Bangkok on Jan. 7 and 8, and Kaohsiung on March 18. The tour would end in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21. Blackpink first performed in Taiwan in 2019 in Taipei. Blackpink released The Album in 2020, the group’s first full-length album since their debut in 2016. The group is scheduled to release their second album, Born Pink, next month, YG said.
