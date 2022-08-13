Taiwan’s allies to condemn China at UN: St Vincent PM

Staff writer, with CNA





Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday said that the Caribbean state and Taiwan’s other diplomatic allies were drafting a joint statement to condemn China’s military coercion against Taiwan, which is to be issued at the UN soon.

China’s threats against Taiwan are “wrong in international law and wrong in international morality,” Gonsalves said at a meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

The statement would address the “unreasonable, disproportionate and wholly wrong conduct of the PRC,” he said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, left, speaks with Premier Su Tseng-chang on Thursday at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. Photo: Screengrab from the Executive Yuan public stream

China should resolve its disputes with Taiwan through civilized conversation, he said, adding that threatening to start a war is “totally unacceptable.”

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands with Taiwan in its attempts to defend itself and resist a hegemony meddling in its internal affairs, he said, praising the resolve shown by Taiwanese in protecting their homeland in the face of military threats.

Although Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a small country, it will not remain silent over China’s bullying of Taiwan, he said.

He praised President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) leadership, saying she is leading Taiwan to a better future.

Su thanked Gonsalves for his remarks and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ pledge to speak up for Taiwan at the UN.

He agreed with Gonsalves’ remarks about Tsai, saying that her leadership is why Taiwan has been able to keep its composure in the face of military threats.

Gonsalves, who arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a six-day visit at a time of heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, has said that his visit is intended to show solidarity with Taipei.

Separately on Thursday, visiting Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute said that the Baltic nation supports the G7 leading industrial nations’ statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The deputy minister, who arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit, was referring to a joint statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers and the EU’s high representative for foreign and security policy one day before China began days of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan.

Describing Taiwan as a “very close friend” and “reliable partner,” Vaiciukeviciute said that Lithuania would continue to seek opportunities to bolster economic cooperation with Taiwan as part of efforts to diversify its economy and expand export markets.

“Democracies need to support each other and to find common ground for further cooperation,” she said, adding that her visit to Taiwan — the third Lithuanian delegation led by a deputy minister this year — would be followed by more exchanges between the two sides.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it had imposed sanctions on Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan. It also said it would suspend engagement with the ministry and cooperation on transportation with Lithuania.

Additional reporting by Reuters