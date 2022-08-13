Death penalty sought for suspect in murder case

Staff writer, with CNA





Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a 31-year-old man who set fire to his home — resulting in the deaths of eight family members — on charges including parricide, and recommended that he receive the death penalty.

The suspect, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), had outstanding debts and was short of money, which led to many arguments between him and his parents, who lived with him in a tire shop on Hsinchu’s Dongda Road, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said.

On the evening of June 15, Chen left home after quarreling with his parents and returned with 20 liters of gasoline, which he splattered across the ground floor of his home in the presence of his parents and wife before igniting it with a lighter and some tissues, prosecutors said.

Authorities inspect a tire shop in Hsinchu in an undated photograph, where a fire killed eight people. Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times

The ensuing explosion set fire to the building, which was quickly engulfed in flames, they said.

Chen’s father escaped, but his wife and mother died while trying to warn others on the second floor of the building — Chen’s two sons and daughter, younger sister, niece and sister-in-law — who all died in the fire, they said.

Chen sustained injuries, had a mental breakdown and was hospitalized until July 13, they said.

Chen’s “cold-blooded” killing of his mother and other immediate relatives is evidence that he has no chance of rehabilitation, prosecutors said, recommending that he be put to death.