Defense ministry on high alert after Chinese drills

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday said it remains on high alert following the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announcement that its military drills around the nation concluded that day.

As of 5pm on Wednesday, 36 sorties by Chinese aircraft and 10 by PLA warships had been detected close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the aircraft, nine S-30s and eight J-11s crossed the median line, the ministry said.

Taiwan scrambled jets to deter the PLA aircraft and locked onto them with air-defense missile guidance systems, the ministry said.

“The PLA Eastern Theater Command has accomplished its missions through a series of joint military exercises in the sea and air space around Taiwan,” PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yi (施毅) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PLA conducted drills in waters around Taiwan from Thursday last week to Tuesday in response to a 19-hour visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

In response to a PLA statement on Monday that exercises around Taiwan are to become routine, the the ministry said it would remain vigilant and deploy troops flexibly based on the level of threat posed by the PLA and the tactics it uses.

China’s drills have given Taiwanese troops an opportunity to “train and be combat-ready at all times,” the ministry said.