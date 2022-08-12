Almost 50 percent of respondents to a survey said that former Hsinchu City mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) should withdraw from Taoyuan’s mayoral election after his National Taiwan University master’s degree was revoked on grounds of plagiarism in his thesis.
The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation asked participants if Lin should withdraw if accusations of plagiarism were substantiated. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said “yes,” 28.3 percent said “no,” and 23.7 percent did not share an opinion.
“The results convey a clear message: When National Taiwan University confirmed that Lin plagiarized, the public thinks that he should withdraw from the mayoral election in Taoyuan,” foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) said.
Photo: CNA
People in every age group said that Lin should drop out of the election. Among age groups, 72 percent aged 20 to 24 said that Lin should withdraw, while 24 percent said he should not. More than 50 percent aged 40 to 59 said that Lin should quit.
More than half of the voters with high school and higher degrees said that Lin should drop out of the election, but the majority of those with junior-high school or lower degrees said that Lin should not withdraw.
By party, 28 percent of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters said that Lin should withdraw from the election, while 56 percent he should not. By contrast, 67 percent of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters said that Lin should drop out of the election, while 25 percent said he should not.
Among New Power Party supporters, 63 percent said that Lin should drop out, while 23 percent said he should not. Among Taiwan Statebuilding Party supporters, 33 percent said he should quit, and 45 percent said he should remain in the race.
The survey also found that 44 percent of moderate voters said Lin should withdraw, while 14 percent said that he should not.
When focusing on voters in the six special municipalities and 16 cities and counties, most people in each region said that Lin should withdraw from the election, including Tainan and Kaohsiung, DPP strongholds.
“The most notable of the six special municipalities is Taoyuan, where 62 percent said that Lin should withdraw. This means a political storm has taken shape,” You said.
National Taiwan University on Tuesday said that it revoked Lin’s master degree for plagiarism.
The survey, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, polled adults over the age of 20 nationwide. A total of 1,035 valid samples were collected, with a margin of error of 3.05 percentage points.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on