Public split on Lin’s run for mayor: poll

POLITICAL STORM: Sixty-two percent in Taoyuan, where Lin hopes to be mayor, want him to drop out of the race, showing conflict on the horizon, a pollster said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Almost 50 percent of respondents to a survey said that former Hsinchu City mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) should withdraw from Taoyuan’s mayoral election after his National Taiwan University master’s degree was revoked on grounds of plagiarism in his thesis.

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation asked participants if Lin should withdraw if accusations of plagiarism were substantiated. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said “yes,” 28.3 percent said “no,” and 23.7 percent did not share an opinion.

“The results convey a clear message: When National Taiwan University confirmed that Lin plagiarized, the public thinks that he should withdraw from the mayoral election in Taoyuan,” foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) said.

Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien speaks at a news conference on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

People in every age group said that Lin should drop out of the election. Among age groups, 72 percent aged 20 to 24 said that Lin should withdraw, while 24 percent said he should not. More than 50 percent aged 40 to 59 said that Lin should quit.

More than half of the voters with high school and higher degrees said that Lin should drop out of the election, but the majority of those with junior-high school or lower degrees said that Lin should not withdraw.

By party, 28 percent of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters said that Lin should withdraw from the election, while 56 percent he should not. By contrast, 67 percent of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters said that Lin should drop out of the election, while 25 percent said he should not.

Among New Power Party supporters, 63 percent said that Lin should drop out, while 23 percent said he should not. Among Taiwan Statebuilding Party supporters, 33 percent said he should quit, and 45 percent said he should remain in the race.

The survey also found that 44 percent of moderate voters said Lin should withdraw, while 14 percent said that he should not.

When focusing on voters in the six special municipalities and 16 cities and counties, most people in each region said that Lin should withdraw from the election, including Tainan and Kaohsiung, DPP strongholds.

“The most notable of the six special municipalities is Taoyuan, where 62 percent said that Lin should withdraw. This means a political storm has taken shape,” You said.

National Taiwan University on Tuesday said that it revoked Lin’s master degree for plagiarism.

The survey, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, polled adults over the age of 20 nationwide. A total of 1,035 valid samples were collected, with a margin of error of 3.05 percentage points.