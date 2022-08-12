Ugandan asylum seeker’s residency being processed

Staff writer, with CNA





A residency application of a Ugandan asylum seeker stuck in immigration limbo for seven years due to Taiwan’s lack of a refugee law is being processed, the National Immigration Agency said on Tuesday.

Control Yuan members Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) and Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) on Monday expressed concern for the woman, identified only by the initial “A,” who arrived in Taiwan in July 2015 and sought asylum, reporting extreme violence and death threats in Uganda because she is gay.

The woman has been exempt from deportation, although she is unable to gain legal immigration status due to Taiwan’s lack of a refugee law, Chi and Kao said.

In the years since, she has been unable to legally work or enroll in the National Health Insurance system, and has had to rely on financial assistance from non-governmental organizations to survive, they said.

The woman has “established a new life” in the country and is eligible under current laws to apply for residency despite the lack of a refugee law, the agency said, adding that it is processing a residency petition she submitted.

Amendments to the Regulations Governing Visiting, Residence and Permanent Residence of Aliens (外國人停留居留及永久居留辦法) should make resolution of such cases easier, the agency said.

An amendment to Article 24 of the regulations states that foreign nationals who cannot be deported to their home country for “other special reasons” can be issued a provisional alien registration permit.

The agency said that it is drafting a refugee law based on international precedents and public sentiment, with plans to introduce it at a “suitable time.”

Despite campaigns by Taiwanese civic groups since the middle of the 2000s — most notably during the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests — efforts to pass a refugee law in Taiwan have repeatedly stalled in the legislature.