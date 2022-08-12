Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged 109 people with medical insurance fraud in a case allegedly involving the Dianthus Medical Group, as well as insurance sales agents and people who filed insurance claims.
Suspects charged with fraud and document forgery include Dianthus Medical Group chief executive officer Lin Tzu-hung (林思宏), four doctors, other company medical personnel and 19 insurance agents, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.
Eighty people who filed insurance claims naming Dianthus were also among those indicted, prosecutors said.
Photo: Tsai Ssu-pei, Taipei Times
The company operates 10 clinics in Taipei and two in Taoyuan that specialize in maternal-fetal medicine, gynecology and other areas, its Web site says.
Prosecutors said they launched an investigation into the company’s operations after Hontai Life Insurance earlier this year reported discrepancies in many of the claims filed by people who named Dianthus.
The claims, which were specific to five Dianthus clinics, were based on allegedly false medical information, with the aim of obtaining reimbursements, prosecutors said.
For example, people allegedly submitted insurance claims for unavoidable Cesarean deliveries when they had opted for the procedure, prosecutors said.
The insurance claims falsely cited childbirth complications such as “malpresentation of the fetus” that required such surgery, prosecutors said.
Insurance agents allegedly colluded with Dianthus in bids for clients, prosecutors said.
Investigators found that 10 insurance companies were involved, and the gains from the alleged fraud and forgery totaled about NT$67 million (US$2.24 million), prosecutors said.
The prosecutors’ office said that it is seeking significant penalties for Lin and the four staff doctors, given the potential damage to the reputations of physicians and the medical insurance system nationwide.
