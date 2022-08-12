CECC reports 22,909 new virus cases and 44 deaths

BOY DIES: One of the newly reported deaths was a three-year-old who had a congenital nervous system disease, tested positive on July 31 and died last week

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 22,909 new cases of COVID-19, all but 259 of which were domestic cases, as well as 44 deaths from the disease.

The deceased ranged in age from younger than five to older than 90, the CECC said.

All but three had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 27 were unvaccinated against COVID-19, it said.

One of the newly reported deaths was a three-year-old boy who had a congenital nervous system disease, CECC Medical Response Division deputy head Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) told a news conference in Taipei.

The boy tested positive on July 31, Lo said.

He was given medication, and was taken to an emergency room on Friday last week with a persistent fever and respiratory difficulties, Lo said.

Tests showed that the boy had swelling of the brain, abnormalities in several major organs and metabolic acidosis, Lo said.

He passed away the next day, Lo said.

The CECC also reported 36 new severe COVID-19 cases and 74 moderate infections.

Among the severe cases were two children aged four and 10 who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) earlier this month, but are recovering in hospital, Lo said.

To date, 159 children aged 12 or younger have developed severe illnesses from COVID-19, including 90 cases of MIS-C, 27 cases of encephalitis and 21 cases of pneumonia, while 27 have died, the CECC said.

Of the 4,764,702 domestic cases reported in Taiwan this year to Wednesday, 9,842 have been classified as severe infections and 12,187 as moderate, accounting for 0.21 percent and 0.25 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed.

New Taipei City recorded the highest number of new cases with 4,377, followed by Taichung with 2,808 and Taoyuan with 2,604.

Taipei had 2,579 new cases, Kaohsiung 1,996, Tainan 1,594, Changhua County 994, Miaoli County 690, Hsinchu County 678, Pingtung County 598, Yunlin County 572, Hsinchu City 530, Yilan County 464 and Nantou County 394.

Hualien County reported 380 cases, Chiayi County 358, Keelung 342, Chiayi City 245, Taitung County 184, Kinmen County 171, Penghu County 129 and Lienchiang County 13, the CECC said.

Taiwan has recorded 4,824,550 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, of which 4,801,922 are domestic cases.

As of yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country was 9,342.