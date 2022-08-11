Auditors urge end to illegal mining







The National Audit Office yesterday urged the government to shutter illegal gravel mines on national land, calling their prevalence a glaring institutional failure on the part of regulators.

Illegal gravel mines dot large swathes of national land designated for landslide prevention, water resource conservation and environmental protection, the office said in a report.

The mines endanger public safety and the standard of living, it added.

“Missed opportunities in the prevention [of illegal mining] underscores official negligence and unacceptable levels of inefficiency in the administration of national property,” it said.

Citing last year’s audit report on the National Property Administration, the office said that 153 illegal gravel pits covered 115 hectares of national land that was not designated for public use.

Aerial photographs and land records showed that several gravel pits have been operating illegally for more than 10 years, including one site that has been running for 44 years, the office said.

Illegal gravel mining is prevalent due to oversight failure on the part of the National Property Administration, which only reluctantly enforces the law and collects fines from illegal operators, the office said.

“For many years the National Property Administration has turned a blind eye to the issues ... until public outcry over high-profile cases recently compelled it to evict certain individuals from national land,” the office said.

Under regulatory rules, unlawful use of government land that began more than five years before a complaint is filed is not subject to fines, it said.

This means mining corporations often pay a five-year fine for decades of illegal gravel extraction on national property, it said.

Firms that are found to illegally mine on national land face fines of 5 percent of the land’s value for every year of occupation, it said, adding that the policy favors operators.

Precedent established by the Supreme Court suggests that the government could fine operators 10 percent of the land value per year, it said.

The Ministry of Finance should improve the management of the National Property Administration and take steps to stop unsanctioned gravel mining, it said.