The National Audit Office yesterday urged the government to shutter illegal gravel mines on national land, calling their prevalence a glaring institutional failure on the part of regulators.
Illegal gravel mines dot large swathes of national land designated for landslide prevention, water resource conservation and environmental protection, the office said in a report.
The mines endanger public safety and the standard of living, it added.
“Missed opportunities in the prevention [of illegal mining] underscores official negligence and unacceptable levels of inefficiency in the administration of national property,” it said.
Citing last year’s audit report on the National Property Administration, the office said that 153 illegal gravel pits covered 115 hectares of national land that was not designated for public use.
Aerial photographs and land records showed that several gravel pits have been operating illegally for more than 10 years, including one site that has been running for 44 years, the office said.
Illegal gravel mining is prevalent due to oversight failure on the part of the National Property Administration, which only reluctantly enforces the law and collects fines from illegal operators, the office said.
“For many years the National Property Administration has turned a blind eye to the issues ... until public outcry over high-profile cases recently compelled it to evict certain individuals from national land,” the office said.
Under regulatory rules, unlawful use of government land that began more than five years before a complaint is filed is not subject to fines, it said.
This means mining corporations often pay a five-year fine for decades of illegal gravel extraction on national property, it said.
Firms that are found to illegally mine on national land face fines of 5 percent of the land’s value for every year of occupation, it said, adding that the policy favors operators.
Precedent established by the Supreme Court suggests that the government could fine operators 10 percent of the land value per year, it said.
The Ministry of Finance should improve the management of the National Property Administration and take steps to stop unsanctioned gravel mining, it said.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on