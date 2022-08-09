The number of sexual harassment complaints has been increasing over the past five years, with nearly 2.6 times more reports last year than in 2017 and 75 percent of them found to be true, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed.
The data revealed that people are more willing to fight for their rights when encountering sexual harassment, the ministry said.
Department of Protective Services Director-General Chang Hsiu-yuan (張秀鴛) said that physical harassment comprised 51 percent of all sexual harassment cases from 2017 to last year, followed by the unsolicited sending of erotic pictures, peeping or taking photographs secretly at 26 percent, and verbal harassment at 14 percent.
Sixty-three percent of the victims were under the age of 30, of whom 18 percent were underage and 45 percent were aged 18 to 30, while 17 percent of the victims were over the age of 40, she said, adding that 96 percent were women.
Apart from at the workplace, sexual harassment happened most often in public places at 38 percent, while 16 percent of cases happened on public transportation and about 10 percent happened in private residences, she said, adding that about 20 percent involved the use of digital devices.
Chiu Hhui-chen (邱惠振), a counselor at the Flourish Psychological Counseling Clinic, said that sexual harassment “seems intangible but causes physical and psychological trauma.”
Female victims show symptoms including loss of weight, anxiety and panic attacks, which might affect their daily life, by distracting them from their studies or work, or alienating them from others, he said.
Attorney Kuo I-ching (郭怡青) said that in addition to objective evidence, the subjective feelings of victims is taken into consideration when deciding whether the reported conduct constitutes sexual harassment.
If a complaint is found to be true, offenders face a fine of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, she said.
When encountering sexual harassment, people can call the 113 protection hotline or file a complaint at a local police station or local government office, Chang said.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The