'Taipeihenge' phenomenon this week

The setting sun would be in perfect alignment with two streets in Taipei this week, creating a phenomenon known to local photography enthusiasts as “Taipeihenge,” the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Photographers were treated to their first view of Taipeihenge yesterday from 6:03pm to 6:23pm in Emei Street west of Xining S Road.

The distinctive sunset can be viewed at the same spot from 6:06pm to 6:26 pm today.

It will also be visible from tomorrow through Friday on Zhongxiao E and W roads west of the Xingsheng Elevated Road from 5:58pm to 6:18pm, 6:01pm to 6:21pm, and 6:03pm to 6:23pm, the bureau said.

The best time to photograph the sunset, weather permitting, is in the middle of the alignment period each day, the bureau said, advising people to protect their eyes.

The term “Taipeihenge” comes from a similar event in New York called Manhattanhenge, a name reportedly coined by US astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in a nod to Stonehenge.

In other news, the bureau said a tropical disturbance in the South China Sea is expected to develop into a storm today at the earliest, bringing significant rain to mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

The storm, which would be named Mulan, would not affect Taiwan directly, but might bring moisture to Taiwan as it moves northwest toward China, it said.

The bureau cautioned that Mulan, the seventh tropical storm in the region this year, could bring showers to the southern and eastern parts of the country before it reaches China’s Hainan and Guangdong provinces tomorrow.

The weather could turn drier from Thursday through the rest of the week, with most areas in Taiwan expected to see cloudy to sunny skies, the bureau said.

However, there is still a chance of afternoon thundershowers in western Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, it said.