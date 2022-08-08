Honduras to maintain diplomatic ties, envoy says

‘REASSURANCE’: Maintaining ties with Taiwan also means keeping cordial relations with the US, which has stressed the importance of the connection, Harold Burgos said

Staff writer, with CNA





Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos on Thursay said the Central American country will maintain diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Burgos, who assumed his post last month, made the remark during an interview.

Burgos is the first ambassador appointed to Taiwan by Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who assumed office as the country’s first female leader in January. Statements she made during her campaign had raised concerns that she might end Honduras’ 81-year-long diplomatic ties with Taiwan and switch recognition to Beijing.

Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos gestures during an interview in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

However, after meeting with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) at her inauguration in January, Castro said she hopes to maintain the relationship.

Asked about persistent rumors of a diplomatic switch, Burgos on Thursday said: “No, that is not going to happen.”

“I also asked for reassurance and I got the reassurance that we’re keeping the relationship [with Taiwan] and it’s very important for us to do that,” he said.

Burgos said maintaining close ties with Taiwan also means keeping cordial relations with the US, which has repeatedly asked Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to stick with Taipei instead of switching recognition to Beijing.

“It’s a statement to both countries about the importance of the relations,” he said.

Burgos said the Castro administration has zero government contact with China, although Beijing has repeatedly tried to leverage private-sector relationships in Honduras to push for a diplomatic switch.

Burgos said he believes he was chosen for the post due to his close relations with top government officials in the Castro administration and his familiarity with Taiwan.

Burgos is a graduate of National Chengchi University and spent five years in Taiwan from 2007 to 2012, spending part of that time as a cultural attache at the Honduran embassy.

Burgos said he first traveled to Taiwan on a government scholarship program to study Mandarin at National Taiwan Normal University for a year before entering National Chenchi University as an economics major.

His time in Taiwan taught him the meaning of independence and he has been keen to highlight that Taiwan was a gateway to the world for him, he said.

Burgos said his Mandarin has since become somewhat rusty, but he is ready to promote Honduras in Taiwan, a country he sees as his second home.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office in May 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies to China: Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Kiribati, Nicaragua, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, and the Solomon Islands.