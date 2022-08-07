Top missile official dies during Pingtung visit

Staff writer, with CNA





Ouyang Li-hsing (歐陽力行), vice president of state-run weapons developer the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, died of a heart attack while on a trip in Pingtung County.

The 57-year-old Ouyang was not breathing when he was found by an aide in his hotel room in Hengchun Township (恆春) at 7:20am yesterday, the institute said in a statement.

After checking surveillance video footage and surveying the hotel room, police found the windows were closed and did not see any signs of a break-in or fighting, nor did they find any wounds on Ouyang’s body, Wang said.

A Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile is launched from a coast guard vessel in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

Hengchun health authorities concluded that Ouyang died of a heart attack, and ruled out foul play, the statement said.

Ouyang had a history of heart disease and had a stent placed in an artery to improve blood flow, police said, citing Ouyang’s family.

Ouyang was in the township to attend an indigenous harvest festival in Pingtung’s Manzhou Township (滿州).

The institute said it was deeply saddened by Ouyang’s passing, and described him as being devoted to his work.

Ouyang, who held a doctorate in hydrodynamics from the University of Washington, assumed his post at the institute earlier this year, and was in charge of the development of various types of missiles at the time of his death.

Ouyang previously held top posts in the military, including deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau and as dean of National Defense University’s Management College, the institute said.

The institute is Taiwan’s main research and development hub for domestically produced weapons. It is responsible for the development, manufacture and sale of defense technology.

It has developed a wide range of weapons systems, such as the Tien Kung Air Defense Weapons System, the Tien Chien Missile System and the Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles.