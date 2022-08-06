Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day.
On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper.
Image courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of Defense
However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because Taiwan did not turn on air-raid sirens or tell the media, Taiwan Security Analysis Center director Mei Fu-shing (梅復興) wrote on Facebook.
Typically, the highest altitude a conventional ballistic missile could reach is equal to about a quarter of its maximum range, he said.
This means the DF-15B missiles China likely fired should have been capable of reaching an altitude of 150km, he said.
If the Japanese defense ministry’s statements are accurate, then the missiles would have been flying at an altitude of 100km as they crossed Taiwan proper, he said.
Their flight paths were likely plotted to ensure that they could fly over Taiwan without falling too close to it, thereby accidentally triggering a war, he said.
The PLA has accidentally fired Dongfeng missiles into Chinese territory during live-fire drills before, including one inadvertent strike on Fujian Province in July 1995 and another on Guanxi Province in August 2020, he said.
Another reason to fly the missiles at that altitude is to avoid an outright breach of international law, so as to deprive Taiwan of the opportunity to protest China’s actions, he said.
The possibility that China would take further action cannot be ruled out, as the exercise had yet to run its scheduled course of 72 hours, he said, adding that the Chinese military should be closely monitored over the next few months.
Taiwanese armed forces should expect China to regularly fly warplanes along the median line of the Taiwan Strait, and take appropriate precautions against contingencies, such as mid-air collisions, he said.
A high-level defense official said on condition of anonymity that discrepancies between Taiwan’s and Japan’s statements about the missiles likely arose from difficulties in tracking fast-moving rockets.
Although the majority of the missiles fired were DF-15Bs, several hypersonic DF-17s were also launched, they said.
“This type [DF-17] missile is not only faster, but is also apparently capable of changing its trajectory by gliding after re-entry to confuse radar detectors,” he said, adding that the capability could be a factor affecting Japan’s estimations.
As to the lack of information from Taipei about the missiles, they said that publishing too much information too soon might reveal Taiwan’s intelligence-gathering capabilities.
“Information is typically not released in real-time and information about the missiles would likely be published sometime after the launch,” he said. “This delay is necessary to create a buffer for intelligence [gatherers].”
The MND should have considered sending out brief text messages to inform the public about the missiles and provide assurances that air-raid sirens were not necessary, retired lieutenant general Chang Yan-ting (張延廷), who was an air force deputy commander, told the Central News Agency.
There is no doubt that Taiwanese radar picked up the trail of the Chinese missiles and Taiwan would have a better understanding of the situation than the more distant Japan, he said.
However, the Japanese statement showed that Tokyo is practicing former prime minister Abe Shinzo’s motto that “a Taiwanese emergency is a Japanese emergency,” he said.
Taiwanese armed forces should use the Chinese drills as an opportunity to glean facts about its adversary’s missiles and consider intercepting them with Patriot missiles, he said.
“We can hand out medals for a hit, and a miss just means we gained experience,” he said.
The MND did not withhold information about Chinese ballistic missiles out of concern for civilian morale, it said in a news release later yesterday.
Certain information was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over the military’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, it said, adding that sirens were unnecessary as the missiles did not pose a threat.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The
Taiwan is preparing air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack. China has in the past few years increased military activity in the air and seas around Taiwan, which vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defenses a priority, with regular military and civil defense drills. The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in — not in purpose-built bunkers, but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centers. Taipei has more than 4,600