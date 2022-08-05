Taiwan News Quick Take

HEALTH

CECC reports 22,959 cases

Taiwan yesterday recorded 22,959 new cases of COVID-19, along with 56 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The deceased ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s. All but five had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 22 were unvaccinated. Three of the newly reported deaths were people in their 40s, two of whom had a history of cancer, while one had high blood pressure. Also yesterday, the CECC reported 48 new severe COVID-19 cases and 104 moderate infections. Among the severe cases were a six-month-old boy and a five-year-old girl, both of whom last month were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), but have since recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the center said. A total of 146 children in Taiwan, aged 12 and younger, have developed severe COVID-19 infections. Seventy-nine developed MIS-C, 26 developed encephalitis and 20 developed pneumonia.

SECURITY

Air raid shelter app released

The Taipei City Government yesterday encouraged residents to download an app that can be used to search the locations of the city’s thousands of air raid shelters. Taipei Building Administration Office spokesman Cheng Ta-chuan (鄭大川) said that Taipei has 5,771 air raid shelters, which can accommodate a total of 12.87 million people, more than five times the city’s population. The number includes 1,417 public shelters in government buildings, schools, office buildings, underground malls and parking lots, while 4,354 are in privately owned buildings, Cheng said. Taipei residents can find the nearest available shelter and directions by downloading the Taipei City Police Department app, which is only available in Chinese at present, Cheng said. A nationwide list of air raid shelters sorted by municipality can be found on the National Police Agency’s Civil Defense Office Web site.

JUSTICE

Child porn ruling upheld

The Supreme Court has upheld a six-year minimum prison sentence handed to 26-year-old Lin He-chun (林和駿) for soliciting nude photographs from girls as young as eight years old between May 2014 and July 2017. An additional 18-month sentence — commutable to fines — for nine other offenses, including sharing nude photos of underage girls with other child pornographers and committing sexual indecency with underage girls, was also upheld. Lin has been in prison since April 19 after he was in March given a combined 104-year sentence by the Taiwan High Court. Lin must serve a minimum of six years, the court said. The case came to light after a 15-year-old girl in 2017 accused Lin of soliciting nude photos from her. The ruling cannot be appealed.

WEATHER

New records recorded

Taiwan recorded its seventh-hottest and fifth-driest July on record this year, with an average temperature of 29.5°C and 78.6mm of rainfall, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The 29.5°C average last month was 0.5°C warmer than usual, while the average daily high temperature, 33.3°C, was 0.3°C above normal, the bureau said. Rainfall last month was far below the average of 250.3mm, making it the fifth-driest July on record, while the 7.2 days on which it rained were also less than the average of 10.9. Especially dry locations included Taichung’s Wuqi District (梧棲), which recorded only 0.5mm of rainfall in July, and Chiayi County, with 58mm, the bureau said.