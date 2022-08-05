HEALTH
CECC reports 22,959 cases
Taiwan yesterday recorded 22,959 new cases of COVID-19, along with 56 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The deceased ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s. All but five had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 22 were unvaccinated. Three of the newly reported deaths were people in their 40s, two of whom had a history of cancer, while one had high blood pressure. Also yesterday, the CECC reported 48 new severe COVID-19 cases and 104 moderate infections. Among the severe cases were a six-month-old boy and a five-year-old girl, both of whom last month were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), but have since recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the center said. A total of 146 children in Taiwan, aged 12 and younger, have developed severe COVID-19 infections. Seventy-nine developed MIS-C, 26 developed encephalitis and 20 developed pneumonia.
SECURITY
Air raid shelter app released
The Taipei City Government yesterday encouraged residents to download an app that can be used to search the locations of the city’s thousands of air raid shelters. Taipei Building Administration Office spokesman Cheng Ta-chuan (鄭大川) said that Taipei has 5,771 air raid shelters, which can accommodate a total of 12.87 million people, more than five times the city’s population. The number includes 1,417 public shelters in government buildings, schools, office buildings, underground malls and parking lots, while 4,354 are in privately owned buildings, Cheng said. Taipei residents can find the nearest available shelter and directions by downloading the Taipei City Police Department app, which is only available in Chinese at present, Cheng said. A nationwide list of air raid shelters sorted by municipality can be found on the National Police Agency’s Civil Defense Office Web site.
JUSTICE
Child porn ruling upheld
The Supreme Court has upheld a six-year minimum prison sentence handed to 26-year-old Lin He-chun (林和駿) for soliciting nude photographs from girls as young as eight years old between May 2014 and July 2017. An additional 18-month sentence — commutable to fines — for nine other offenses, including sharing nude photos of underage girls with other child pornographers and committing sexual indecency with underage girls, was also upheld. Lin has been in prison since April 19 after he was in March given a combined 104-year sentence by the Taiwan High Court. Lin must serve a minimum of six years, the court said. The case came to light after a 15-year-old girl in 2017 accused Lin of soliciting nude photos from her. The ruling cannot be appealed.
WEATHER
New records recorded
Taiwan recorded its seventh-hottest and fifth-driest July on record this year, with an average temperature of 29.5°C and 78.6mm of rainfall, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The 29.5°C average last month was 0.5°C warmer than usual, while the average daily high temperature, 33.3°C, was 0.3°C above normal, the bureau said. Rainfall last month was far below the average of 250.3mm, making it the fifth-driest July on record, while the 7.2 days on which it rained were also less than the average of 10.9. Especially dry locations included Taichung’s Wuqi District (梧棲), which recorded only 0.5mm of rainfall in July, and Chiayi County, with 58mm, the bureau said.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The
Taiwan is preparing air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack. China has in the past few years increased military activity in the air and seas around Taiwan, which vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defenses a priority, with regular military and civil defense drills. The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in — not in purpose-built bunkers, but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centers. Taipei has more than 4,600