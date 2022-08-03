China is pushing for Hong Kong’s unification and “cleansing” its civil society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said in a report published on Monday
The report analyzed the situation in Hong Kong as China last month celebrated the 25th anniversary of the handover of the territory’s sovereignty from British to Chinese rule.
The promulgation of Hong Kong’s National Security Law more than two years ago led to an exodus of residents as the territory tumbled in a number of international freedom indices, the report said.
File photo
There were 7,403,000 residents in Hong Kong at the end of last year, a fall of 23,600 residents from 2020, it said.
The law suppresses the freedoms and human rights of Hong Kongers, as seen by the increase in prosecution of student protesters, political opposition party members, democracy advocates, trade unions and civil groups, the report said, adding that at least 60 civic groups were forced to disband or suspend operations in the past year.
When Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month visited the territory to celebrate the anniversary of the handover, he emphasized Beijing’s control of the territory as a defining feature of the “one country, two systems” model, the report said.
Beijing’s influence over Hong Kong’s electoral system requires elected officials to be “patriots,” a deviation from the territory’s Basic Law, which stipulates a “Hong Kong governed by Hong Kongers,” the report said.
The Hong Kong Legislative Council is gradually coming under the control of the Chinese National People’s Congress, prompting fears that controversial laws could easily be passed, it said.
There have been no developments in official exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong due to tensions across the Taiwan Strait, it said, adding that commercial and people-to-people exchanges remain strong.
In a show of support to Hong Kongers, Taiwan amended its Regulations for Hong Kong and Macau Residents Studying in Taiwan (香港澳門居民來台就學辦法), which now permits high schools and vocational schools to admit students from the two territories, it said.
The Regulations Governing Residency or Permanent Residency for People of the Hong Kong Area and the Macau Area (香港澳門居民進入臺灣地區及居留定居許可辦法) was also revised to allow jobseekers from Hong Kong and Macau to extend their visas for up to a year, it added.
Taiwan has also enhanced its risk management system as Beijing tightens its control over Hong Kong, it said.
Amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) were passed to prevent Taiwanese from helping foreign countries or hostile foreign forces to obtain, use or leak business secrets involving “core” technologies through theft, cheating, coercion or reproduction without authorization, it said, adding that the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) was amended to prevent Chinese-funded businesses from using Taiwanese companies as vessels to invest in Taiwan.
The government would continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong closely and would take action against any national security or human rights threats to safeguard the well-being and sovereignty of Taiwan, it said.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Few international tour operators have shown interest in scouting potential tour routes in Taiwan due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 quarantine measures, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The agency made the statement after a group of 25 Japanese tour operators on Sunday arrived to explore scenic attractions in Taiwan. It was the first tour-scouting group to visit the nation since the government imposed tight border controls in 2020. The tour operators, who were invited by the bureau, received special permission from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to be exempted from the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health management that applies
EXPANDING ROLE: The vice president encouraged the Transportation Safety Board to periodically evaluate railway and aviation operators’ safety measures China is not qualified to participate in the International Transportation Safety Association (ITSA) Chairman’s Meeting in Taipei next year because of its failure to conduct independent investigations of transportation accidents, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) confirmed yesterday. “Unlike the TTSB, China has never uploaded its investigation reports of transportation accidents online and allowed the public to critique it, nor has it translated investigation reports of aviation accidents into English and sent them to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” TTSB chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said on the sidelines of a forum marking the board’s third anniversary. “As such, China has never qualified