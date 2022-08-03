The Taiwan Statebuilding Party yesterday called for ports calls to be established between the Taiwanese and US coast guards to help maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The party’s proposal came hours before US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei.
Beijing has increasingly used maritime law enforcement as a pretext for expanding its sea power, party Secretary-General Wang Hsing-huan (王興煥) told a news conference in Taipei, citing China’s Maritime Police Law amendments and territorial claims over the Taiwan Strait.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party
The establishment of Taiwan-US ports calls would facilitate China’s containment by enabling coast guard ships from the US’ allies to anchor in Taiwanese ports, which could be utilized to secure Taiwan in gray-zone conflicts or outright war, he said.
Sea power is key to China’s hegemonic ambitions and it explains Beijing’s assertion of sovereignty claims over the waters surrounding the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, he said.
For Taiwan, the most threatening aspect of China’s bid for control of the seas is its ongoing efforts to transform the Taiwan Strait into its territorial waters, a project that involves redefining maritime laws and reforming its coast guard into a paramilitary organization, he said.
Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would represent an opening for Taipei to pursue the ports of call scheme, he said, adding that the opportunity afforded by warming Taiwan-US ties should not go to waste.
The US appreciates Taiwan’s importance to the defense of the first island chain, as shown by the signing last year of a memorandum of understanding to establish a coast guard working group, Taiwan National Security Association deputy secretary-general Ho Cheng-hui (何澄輝) said.
Broadening bilateral cooperation would be key to managing conflict risks that lie outside the military domain, he said.
Citing the US Institute of Naval Studies’ launch of the Maritime Counterinsurgency Project in March, Ho said the US Navy has begun shifting its focus on improving its gray-zone capabilities in collaboration with its allies.
Taiwan should not allow itself to be left out of international cooperation in matters concerning maritime rescue, counterterrorism and environmental protection, he said.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Few international tour operators have shown interest in scouting potential tour routes in Taiwan due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 quarantine measures, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The agency made the statement after a group of 25 Japanese tour operators on Sunday arrived to explore scenic attractions in Taiwan. It was the first tour-scouting group to visit the nation since the government imposed tight border controls in 2020. The tour operators, who were invited by the bureau, received special permission from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to be exempted from the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health management that applies
EXPANDING ROLE: The vice president encouraged the Transportation Safety Board to periodically evaluate railway and aviation operators’ safety measures China is not qualified to participate in the International Transportation Safety Association (ITSA) Chairman’s Meeting in Taipei next year because of its failure to conduct independent investigations of transportation accidents, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) confirmed yesterday. “Unlike the TTSB, China has never uploaded its investigation reports of transportation accidents online and allowed the public to critique it, nor has it translated investigation reports of aviation accidents into English and sent them to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” TTSB chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said on the sidelines of a forum marking the board’s third anniversary. “As such, China has never qualified