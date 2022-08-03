Food produced in Japanese prefectures that was restricted after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011 is to be showcased at the Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, the Taiwan Visitors Association said yesterday.
Taiwan in February ended an 11-year ban on food products from Japan’s Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefectures, as long as importers and manufacturers provide a certificate of origin and a radiation inspection certificate for their products.
The disaster occurred when the plant was hit by a tsunami after the March 11, 2011, Tohoku earthquake.
Photo: CNA
During the four-day culinary exhibition, which opens on Friday at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Hall 1, people can sample cantaloupes, sweet potatoes, yams, natto crackers, buckwheat noodles and other products of Ibaraki Prefecture, the association said.
Food from Hiroshima, Fukushima, Nara, Saga, Ehime, Kagawa and Okinawa prefectures would also be on display or available for purchase, it said.
Organizers said that the event would showcase Taiwanese food, which benefits from “diverse food cultures.”
Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) told a news conference that the exhibition is to be held for the first time this year since it was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The theme of the Taiwan Culinary Exhibition this year refers to delicious food served at festivals, and it was chosen as we are seeking to revitalize the tourism industry in the post-pandemic era,” Yeh said. “Through the culinary exhibition, we hope that [people]... can appreciate Taiwan as a country that serves delicious food and is capable of producing quality food that is highly rated by the Michelin Guide.”
“The most important goal of the exhibition is to show people what Taiwanese cuisine is — a melting pot of diverse food cultures,” she said.
Nigeria and Indonesia are the only first-time participants at the event, she said.
People can attend food-related seminars at the exhibition and watch live cooking shows, the association said.
Photographers would be on site to demonstrate food picture-taking tips, it said.
The exhibition would have a pavilion featuring food for Muslims made by halal-certified restaurants in Taiwan, Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said.
“There are 1.6 billion Muslims around the world, a large percentage of whom live in Asia,” Chang said. “Even with the Central Epidemic Command Center yet to lift the quarantine requirement to enter Taiwan, the pavilion will show Taiwanese travel agencies how they can make dietary arrangements when they can once again host tourists from Muslim-majority nations.”
Another pavilion would highlight food for elderly people, as Taiwan is to become an “ultra-aging” society by 2025, he said.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Few international tour operators have shown interest in scouting potential tour routes in Taiwan due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 quarantine measures, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The agency made the statement after a group of 25 Japanese tour operators on Sunday arrived to explore scenic attractions in Taiwan. It was the first tour-scouting group to visit the nation since the government imposed tight border controls in 2020. The tour operators, who were invited by the bureau, received special permission from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to be exempted from the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health management that applies
EXPANDING ROLE: The vice president encouraged the Transportation Safety Board to periodically evaluate railway and aviation operators’ safety measures China is not qualified to participate in the International Transportation Safety Association (ITSA) Chairman’s Meeting in Taipei next year because of its failure to conduct independent investigations of transportation accidents, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) confirmed yesterday. “Unlike the TTSB, China has never uploaded its investigation reports of transportation accidents online and allowed the public to critique it, nor has it translated investigation reports of aviation accidents into English and sent them to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” TTSB chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said on the sidelines of a forum marking the board’s third anniversary. “As such, China has never qualified