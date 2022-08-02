Assaults linked to online dating climb; teens at risk

By Chiu Chih-jou and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) on Friday urged caution as sexual assaults stemming from online dating continue to climb, particularly among teenagers.

For the first time last year, reports of sexual assault involving an offline meetup exceeded 10 percent of the total number of sexual assaults at 924 cases, or 10.82 percent, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.

Last year, 3,680 cases reported involved victims aged 12 to 18, 9.4 percent of which involved an offline meetup, the highest percentage in the past few years.

The ease with which bad actors can hide their true identities and intentions online, combined with teenagers’ curiosity toward their developing sexuality, is a dangerous combination, said Chang Hsiu-yuan (張秀鴛), director-general of the ministry’s Department of Protective Services.

Aside from the risk of unwanted pregnancy, blackmail using intimate photographs is becoming increasingly common, Chang said, urging caregivers to keep tabs on which apps their children are using and who they are meeting.

Teens are used to their schools and parents advising them to be cautious when dating online, Taiwan Association for Sexuality Education executive director Cheng Chi-chia (鄭其嘉) said.

However, most tend to believe that nothing will happen to them and brush off “the talk” as a standard speech given by all parents, she said.

Instead, Cheng suggested changing up the discussion by offering academic literature or sharing true stories.

Through frank and positive conversation about online dating, teenagers have the chance to internalize the lessons and better understand how they could find themselves in a dangerous situation, she said.

Yet if something does happen, help is immediately available, Chang said.

The nonprofit Institute of Watch Internet Network can help take down intimate photographs or videos, while perpetrators can be prosecuted for assault and the threat of using intimate images against them, she said.

To minimize risk when meeting up with someone offline, the HPA offered a list of recommendations.

Before leaving, notify friends or family about where and with whom the meetup is going to happen, it said, suggesting a busy location for the meeting.

The agency also cautioned against posting identifying information online, including one’s name and photographs showing clear features.

Lending money to or accepting gifts from unfamiliar people is also inadvisable, including consuming food or drink offered by a stranger, it added.