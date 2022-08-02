Few international tour operators have shown interest in scouting potential tour routes in Taiwan due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 quarantine measures, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
The agency made the statement after a group of 25 Japanese tour operators on Sunday arrived to explore scenic attractions in Taiwan. It was the first tour-scouting group to visit the nation since the government imposed tight border controls in 2020.
The tour operators, who were invited by the bureau, received special permission from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to be exempted from the three days of quarantine and four days of self-health management that applies to most arrivals, said Huang Shi-fang (黃勢芳), head of the bureau’s International Tour Division.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
Asked whether other foreign groups are expected later this year, he said that despite inviting tour operators from other countries, few have expressed interest in exploring Taiwan as a tourist destination due to the country’s quarantine policy.
“We requested a quarantine-free entry because Japan is one of our source nations for inbound tourists,” Huang said, adding that should “any other target nation show interest, we will submit disease-prevention plans to the CECC for them.”
The bureau is revising disease prevention guidelines for a group of South Korean journalists who last week expressed interest in reporting on tours in Taiwan, Huang said, adding that the bureau is reaching out to Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asian nations included in the government’s New Southbound Policy.
“The tour this time is to show the group from Japan that domestic tours in Taiwan are alive and well. The tour’s itinerary cannot be too diverse because of the need to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak,” Huang said.
The group yesterday visited the Yehliu Geopark (野柳公園) and Jingtong Sky Lantern Hall in New Taipei City, as well as the Chengbin Fishing Port in Keelung. While in Keelung, the group also specifically requested to visit the old site of Wufu store, which was previously owned by the great-grandfather of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Group members are today to visit a duty-free shopping center in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) where tourists from Japan can go shopping and view the Taipei 101 building from a double-decker bus.
This afternoon, they are to discuss potential business opportunities with local travel agencies before leaving early tomorrow morning.
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
DIVIDE AND CONQUER: Instead of using positive propaganda about China to attract Taiwanese, the CCP is now focusing on negative hype about Taiwan, a researcher said China has changed tactics in its cognitive warfare campaign against Taiwan, now favoring divisive negative stories about Taiwanese society, rather than positive stories about China, an Academia Sinica researcher wrote in a recently published paper. “In the past, when its economy was strong, China liked to use positive propaganda, including proposing a number of incentives and measures to attract Taiwanese,” Hung Tzu-wei (洪子偉), an associate research fellow at the academy’s Institute of European and American Studies, said on Friday. However, with its economy disrupted by the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, China has gradually turned toward “mobilizing
FINICKY EATERS: Too many teenagers eat out every day and do not get enough daily activity, while many elderly people have dietary restrictions, a health authority said More Taiwanese are gaining weight while others are more quickly becoming underweight, as the weight spectrum shows an increasing gap between the heaviest and lightest people, with teenagers and elderly people being more underweight than average, a nutrition and health survey showed. The survey, conducted from 2017 to 2020 by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA), was published in May this year. The proportion of obese people increased in all age groups, with 50.7 percent over the age of 19 being overweight or obese, defined as those with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 24, a 6 percent increase from surveys conducted
OMICRON SUBVARIANT: Having just experienced a wide outbreak and given a high vaccine booster rate, Taiwan could see a smaller wave of BA.5 infections, an expert said A new wave of infections fueled by the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2 might occur in the second half of next month, but people should not worry, as an “immunity firewall” has been built in the nation, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks at a news conference held by NTU Hospital, along with hospital vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏), about new disease prevention strategies in the face of the new subvariants. Kao said reported cases of BA.4 and BA.5 are increasing in neighboring countries, including South Korea, Singapore