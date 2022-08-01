Taiwan News Quick Take

WEATHER

Storm bypasses Taiwan

Tropical Storm Trases, which formed northeast of Taiwan yesterday afternoon, is not expected to have a direct impact on Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. As of 2pm yesterday, the storm was about 670km northeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 30kph, packing sustained winds of 64.8kph and gusts up to 90kph, the bureau said. Trases, the sixth tropical storm in the region this year, has a relatively weak structure and could be downgraded back to a tropical depression, forecasters said. The weather in Taiwan is expected to stay under the influence of a low-pressure system east of the country, bringing nationwide downpours before Monday next week, it said.

DEFENSE

Swiss ready to back Taiwan

The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the EU imposes against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in an interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan as Taipei said it wants peace, although it would defend itself if attacked. “I strongly believe that we would adopt such sanctions,” Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Director Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch said when asked if her country would follow the EU’s lead in the event of an attack. “However, sanctions in the case of China would be far more drastic [than those against Russia] because the economic relations are much more important. Therefore, there would probably be greater discussions in the EU and the United States, as well as in Switzerland, than there were in Russia. But I hope it will never come to that,” she said. Switzerland is not an EU member.

SPORTS

Team seeks cheerleaders

The official cheerleading squad of the Taoyuan Pilots, the new team of Filipino basketball sensation Ricci Rivero, will hold open tryouts this month for aspiring performers of all nationalities, the team said. Women older than 18 who are not already signed cheerleaders of other clubs can apply, it said. Positive traits the Pilots Crew squad is looking for include a passion for performing, a background in dance, a love for sports and an interest in basketball, the club said. Applicants must first apply online and submit basic information, a photograph, a 30-second video introduction, a one-minute dance video and a demo promotion of the Pilots Crew by Aug. 17, it said. Applicants who pass the first stage will be invited to an interview to take place on Aug. 24, it said.

CULTURE

Arts fest starts Saturday

A Chiayi festival featuring traditional music, drone shows, workshops and market craft fairs is set to run from Saturday through Sept. 4. The Chiayi Traditional Music Festival, the Chiayi County Government and the National Palace Museum’s Southern Branch said the music-centered event will feature many other local art forms. The opening day’s concert will be the first of four free musical performances held at the museum, with more on Sunday and Aug. 20. An open-air concert by the Contemporary Artists Ensemble is being featured on Aug. 27, and will focus on plucked on traditional Chinese string instruments such as the erhu and pipa, the organizers said. Three free concerts and two ticketed musical shows are to be held at the Chiayi Performing Arts Center in Minsyong Township on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.