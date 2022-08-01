WEATHER
Storm bypasses Taiwan
Tropical Storm Trases, which formed northeast of Taiwan yesterday afternoon, is not expected to have a direct impact on Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. As of 2pm yesterday, the storm was about 670km northeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 30kph, packing sustained winds of 64.8kph and gusts up to 90kph, the bureau said. Trases, the sixth tropical storm in the region this year, has a relatively weak structure and could be downgraded back to a tropical depression, forecasters said. The weather in Taiwan is expected to stay under the influence of a low-pressure system east of the country, bringing nationwide downpours before Monday next week, it said.
DEFENSE
Swiss ready to back Taiwan
The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the EU imposes against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in an interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan as Taipei said it wants peace, although it would defend itself if attacked. “I strongly believe that we would adopt such sanctions,” Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Director Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch said when asked if her country would follow the EU’s lead in the event of an attack. “However, sanctions in the case of China would be far more drastic [than those against Russia] because the economic relations are much more important. Therefore, there would probably be greater discussions in the EU and the United States, as well as in Switzerland, than there were in Russia. But I hope it will never come to that,” she said. Switzerland is not an EU member.
SPORTS
Team seeks cheerleaders
The official cheerleading squad of the Taoyuan Pilots, the new team of Filipino basketball sensation Ricci Rivero, will hold open tryouts this month for aspiring performers of all nationalities, the team said. Women older than 18 who are not already signed cheerleaders of other clubs can apply, it said. Positive traits the Pilots Crew squad is looking for include a passion for performing, a background in dance, a love for sports and an interest in basketball, the club said. Applicants must first apply online and submit basic information, a photograph, a 30-second video introduction, a one-minute dance video and a demo promotion of the Pilots Crew by Aug. 17, it said. Applicants who pass the first stage will be invited to an interview to take place on Aug. 24, it said.
CULTURE
Arts fest starts Saturday
A Chiayi festival featuring traditional music, drone shows, workshops and market craft fairs is set to run from Saturday through Sept. 4. The Chiayi Traditional Music Festival, the Chiayi County Government and the National Palace Museum’s Southern Branch said the music-centered event will feature many other local art forms. The opening day’s concert will be the first of four free musical performances held at the museum, with more on Sunday and Aug. 20. An open-air concert by the Contemporary Artists Ensemble is being featured on Aug. 27, and will focus on plucked on traditional Chinese string instruments such as the erhu and pipa, the organizers said. Three free concerts and two ticketed musical shows are to be held at the Chiayi Performing Arts Center in Minsyong Township on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors for a half-hour yesterday in parts of Taiwan — including the capital, Taipei — during an air-raid exercise as the nation steps up preparations in the event of an attack by China. Sirens sounded at 1:30pm for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut down towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes. A “missile alert” was sent via text message asking people to find safe shelter. “It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said after overseeing drills for the annual air
CLOSE TALKS: After Vice President Lai attended Abe’s private funeral, Taiwan is preparing to attend the state funeral. HK, Macau and Palestine were also invited The government has received an official notification from Japan on the upcoming state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and is preparing to attend the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. “Our government will continue to be in close talks with Tokyo, and is currently making arrangements and preparations to attend,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said, adding that more details are to be announced later. She did not say who would represent Taiwan at the funeral. Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Tokyo plans to inform Taiwan of the schedule for the