An alleged drunk driver who refused to take field sobriety tests after being stopped by police on two consecutive days has been fined NT$360,000, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.
The 30-year-old man, surnamed Cheng (鄭), was pulled over for driving his truck on the wrong side of the road near the intersection of Civic Boulevard and Zhongnan Street, Nangang Police Station chief Lin Cheng-wei (林承緯) said at a news conference.
The officers who stopped Cheng could smell alcohol inside his vehicle, but the driver denied he had been drinking, Lin said.
Photo copy by Chueh Ching-lun, Taipei Times
Cheng said he had just finished eating ginger duck hot pot, which contains rice wine, but he refused to comply with the officers’ request for a breath alcohol test, Lin said.
After entering Cheng’s details into a police database, the officers discovered that he had been stopped in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) on his motorcycle the previous day and had also refused to take a breath alcohol test, Lin said.
Based on the two refusals, the department issued Cheng the fine under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) and impounded his vehicle, Lin said.
Article 35 of the act says that drivers who refuse to comply with sobriety tests can be fined NT$180,000, have their vehicle impounded and have their driver’s license revoked.
Those who refuse twice within a 10-year period can face a NT$360,000 fine.
Drunk drivers could also face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$300,000 after legislative amendments took effect earlier this year.
Lin urged people not to let those around them drive under the influence of alcohol and to assign a designated driver to arrive home safely.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely
Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors for a half-hour yesterday in parts of Taiwan — including the capital, Taipei — during an air-raid exercise as the nation steps up preparations in the event of an attack by China. Sirens sounded at 1:30pm for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut down towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes. A “missile alert” was sent via text message asking people to find safe shelter. “It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said after overseeing drills for the annual air
CLOSE TALKS: After Vice President Lai attended Abe’s private funeral, Taiwan is preparing to attend the state funeral. HK, Macau and Palestine were also invited The government has received an official notification from Japan on the upcoming state funeral of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and is preparing to attend the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. “Our government will continue to be in close talks with Tokyo, and is currently making arrangements and preparations to attend,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said, adding that more details are to be announced later. She did not say who would represent Taiwan at the funeral. Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Tokyo plans to inform Taiwan of the schedule for the