Board aims to raise military flight data recorder capability

Staff writer, with CNA





The Transportation Safety Board yesterday said it would expand its capability to decode flight recorders to help investigate the causes of military aircraft crashes.

The board is an independent agency responsible for investigating major transportation accidents. It was established on Aug. 1, 2019.

Board chair Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said the agency can decode data from all kinds of flight recorders on Taiwan-based civilian aircraft and convert them into readable output.

However, it can only decode flight recorders from the military’s UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, Young said.

For this reason, the agency could only help the Ministry of National Defense reconstruct trajectory, process radar data and make estimations on the potential point of impact in crashes involving other military aircraft, such as F-16 and Mirage-2000 jets, and Apache attack helicopters, Young said.

To improve its accident investigation capabilities, the board is in talks with the ministry to expand its flight recorder decoding capabilities to cover all types of military aircraft in the nation, Young added.

This would enable the board to better assist the ministry in investigating crashes involving military aircraft other than Black Hawks should the ministry make such a request, Young said.

According to the Transportation Occurrence Investigation Act (運輸事故調查法), the board is responsible for investigating transportation incidents involving civilian and government aircraft, except military aircraft belonging to the ministry.

Lawmakers have over the past few months called for amending the act to allow the board to investigate military aircraft crashes, but the ministry has denied the request, citing confidentiality reasons involving national security.

Lawmakers said the ministry’s own investigations into such incidents have rarely been made public.

The board was established by the Executive Yuan to independently and impartially investigate major transportation incidents, including aviation, railway, marine and highway accidents. It was formally known as the Aviation Safety Council, which was founded in March 1998 and was only responsible for investigating aviation accidents.

Young said the board signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry about 10 years ago, when it was known as the Aviation Safety Council, which allows the board to help the ministry investigate accidents involving military aircraft.

Young said the board also aims to recruit retired experts from NASA and the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to bolster Taiwan’s space industry.