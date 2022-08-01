Lee foundation donates items to history body

Staff writer, with CNA





More than 2,000 items documenting the presidency of Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) were donated to Academia Historica on the second anniversary of his death on Saturday.

The items, including excerpts from Lee’s diary, speeches and other publications, were donated by the Lee Teng-hui Foundation.

At a news conference in Taipei marking the donations, Academia Historica President Chen Yi-shen (陳儀深) thanked Annie Lee (李安妮), Lee’s daughter and the chairwoman of the foundation, for “documenting history for the nation.”

Academia Historica President Chen Yi-shen speaks at an event in Taipei on Saturday to mark the donation of items documenting former president Lee Teng-hui. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

Among the donated items was a hand-annotated copy of a send-off speech given by Lee Teng-hui to a delegation led by then-Straits Exchange Foundation chairman Koo Chen-fu (辜振甫) that traveled to Shanghai to meet with then-Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits chairman Wang Daohan (汪道涵) in 1998.

The news conference also marked the publication of 17 seminar papers on Lee Teng-hui’s contributions to cross-strait and foreign relations, the economy, national defense, constitutional reforms and transitional justice, as well as his efforts to highlight Taiwan’s identity during his time as president from 1988 to 2000.

Speaking at the news conference, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) expressed the hope that a Lee Teng-hui memorial hall or library would be established to display documents about him.

Saying her hope was a “lofty goal,” Kuan urged Academia Historica to study the donated documents and make history an integral part of people’s everyday lives.

Annie Lee said that after attending two seminars held by former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on her father’s teachings, she realized that her father’s legacy was “public property.”

She also expressed the hope that a planned Lee Teng-hui memorial library on the site of National Taiwan University’s former law college could be part of a larger “democracy park” where events could be held commemorating the nation’s history.