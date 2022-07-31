Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday touted the government’s programs for families at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Taiwan Women Leadership Forum in Chiayi County’s Taibao City (太保).
Organizers from the party’s department of women’s affairs said that more than 200 women attended forum, which started on Friday and was designed to help prepare volunteers for the Nov. 26 local elections.
About one-third of them are “new Taiwanese,” women from other countries who now live in Taiwan, they said.
Photo courtesy of the Democratic Progressive Party via CNA
Su said that under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the government has implemented policies to increase support for women and families, including raising wages, cutting taxes and providing rental subsidies.
He said that the government had also allocated NT$80 billion (US$2.67 billion) to support new families and help boost the nation’s birthrate, including funding for fertility treatments.
“These efforts have achieved good results, with 260,000 families receiving assistance and 2,400 more babies born in Taiwan,” he said, adding that the government also “fulfilled its goal to install air conditioners in classrooms at all 3,369 public elementary and junior-high schools.”
“Despite worldwide trade being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s economy grew 6.57 percent last year, which is a record high in the past 11 years. Our government is on the right track, doing the right thing and doing it well, while working to take care of every family,” he said.
Hsu Chia-tien (許嘉恬), head of the department of women’s affairs, said that Taiwan is ranked No. 1 for gender equality in Asia, while “women power” has played an important part in Taiwanese politics.
“We have about 70 ‘new Taiwanese’ women at this forum, mainly from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and China,” Hsu said.
The forum includes seminars for educating and training participants on woman empowerment issues, how to deal with China’s online propaganda and “cognitive warfare,” and working on campaign literature and social media platforms, Hsu said.
Attendee Nguyen Li Hau said she received support from the Ministry of Labor to open a beauty salon in Yunlin County, and after following Taiwanese politics for more than 20 years since emigrating from Vietnam, she decided to get involved.
“I saw that the DPP was looking for newcomers and has implemented new immigrant-friendly policies over the years,” she said.
She volunteered to support Tsai and DPP candidates in the 2020 election, when she was chairwoman of Yunlin County’s “New Immigrant” campaign team.
“This time I will help canvass for Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), the DPP’s Yunlin County commissioner candidate,” she said.
Wang Lingfong (王翎鳳), a forum attendee originally from China who now lives in Hsinchu County, said she identified with the DPP’s democratic values.
“I have been involved in the local community for a long time, in rebuilding and service programs, then I found I closely identify with the DPP’s localization and democratic values. So I am willing to stand up to assist in campaigning for the DPP’s candidates,” she said.
Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) talked about his accomplishments at the forum, including plans to upgrade the county’s agricultural and industrial sectors, along with more programs for underprivileged residents, converting abandoned schools and buildings into care and recreation centers for older Taiwanese, and more funding for service centers for people with disabilities.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely