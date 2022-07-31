The suspect in the fatal shooting of a street food vendor in Taichung last week has been found dead in a nearby mountainous area, police said yesterday.
The partly decomposed body of the 41-year-old suspect was on Friday found on a mountain slope in Taiping District (太平), Lin Ming-tso (林明佐), commander of the Taichung Criminal Investigation Corps, told a news conference.
The suspect, surnamed Lin (林), allegedly shot dead a 36-year-old food vendor in Tanzi District (潭子) on Sunday, police said.
Footage from roadside surveillance cameras showed a man suspected to be the killer jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene shortly after the vendor was shot at his food stand, police said.
The victim, surnamed Tseng (曾), was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the Taichung branch of the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital early the next morning, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle was the same day found on the side of a mountain road in Taiping and had apparently been abandoned, police said.
DNA testing confirmed his identity, police said, adding that forensic experts are trying to determine the cause of death.
Next to the body, police found a handgun, 41 bullets and a bag containing medicine and other items, they said.
