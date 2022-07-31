CECC posts 21,273 local infections and 60 deaths

HEAT STROKE: The youngest person among the 60 deaths reported yesterday was a man in his 40s, who died after developing a condition unrelated to the virus

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Taiwan yesterday reported 21,273 new local COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths among those with the disease, including a man in his 40s who died of heat stroke the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The center also reported a case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 228 new imported cases were also reported, as well as 156 new moderate or severe cases.

The daily caseload dropped about 7.4 percent from Friday and 4.8 percent from Saturday last week, he said.

So far this year, Taiwan had reported 4,511,408 local COVID-19 cases, including 20,928 moderate or severe cases, he said, adding that 8,040 people had died of the disease.

The moderate cases accounted for 0.26 percent of all cases, while severe cases and deaths together accounted for 0.21 percent, CECC data showed.

Of the 60 deaths reported yesterday, the youngest was a man in his 40s, who had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had coronary artery disease, chronic heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Chuang said.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 12 and released from isolation on July 17, Chuang said.

However, after the man returned to work, he on Thursday last week had a high fever of up to 41.9°C, Chuang said.

The man was rushed to an emergency room, where he was diagnosed with heat stroke, Chuang said, adding that he died on Sunday.

The man is this year’s second death from heat stroke that was registered as COVID-19-related. The other one was reported on Friday last week: A man in his 40s, who died after falling into a coma at home.

Among the newly reported severe cases, one is an unvaccinated nine-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with MIS-C after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 15, the center said.

The boy, who has no underlying health conditions, on Sunday started having a fever, diarrhea, neck pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite and vitality, Chuang said, adding that he was brought to an emergency room on Tuesday, where doctors found that he had conjunctivitis, swollen neck lymph nodes and increased levels of inflammatory markers, indicating MIS-C.

The boy was yesterday still being treated with intravenous immune globulin and steroids in an intensive care unit, he added.