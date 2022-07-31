Taiwan yesterday reported 21,273 new local COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths among those with the disease, including a man in his 40s who died of heat stroke the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The center also reported a case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 228 new imported cases were also reported, as well as 156 new moderate or severe cases.
The daily caseload dropped about 7.4 percent from Friday and 4.8 percent from Saturday last week, he said.
So far this year, Taiwan had reported 4,511,408 local COVID-19 cases, including 20,928 moderate or severe cases, he said, adding that 8,040 people had died of the disease.
The moderate cases accounted for 0.26 percent of all cases, while severe cases and deaths together accounted for 0.21 percent, CECC data showed.
Of the 60 deaths reported yesterday, the youngest was a man in his 40s, who had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had coronary artery disease, chronic heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Chuang said.
The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 12 and released from isolation on July 17, Chuang said.
However, after the man returned to work, he on Thursday last week had a high fever of up to 41.9°C, Chuang said.
The man was rushed to an emergency room, where he was diagnosed with heat stroke, Chuang said, adding that he died on Sunday.
The man is this year’s second death from heat stroke that was registered as COVID-19-related. The other one was reported on Friday last week: A man in his 40s, who died after falling into a coma at home.
Among the newly reported severe cases, one is an unvaccinated nine-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with MIS-C after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 15, the center said.
The boy, who has no underlying health conditions, on Sunday started having a fever, diarrhea, neck pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite and vitality, Chuang said, adding that he was brought to an emergency room on Tuesday, where doctors found that he had conjunctivitis, swollen neck lymph nodes and increased levels of inflammatory markers, indicating MIS-C.
The boy was yesterday still being treated with intravenous immune globulin and steroids in an intensive care unit, he added.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest
VISIT PLAN REACTION: Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the DPP said that Chinese threats have been going on continuously for decades, but ‘Taiwan will not cave in to fear’ Many Taiwanese have shrugged off China’s warnings of repercussions from a possible trip to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are accustomed to Beijing’s saber rattling and saw no cause for alarm. Such a trip would be the first by a US House speaker since 1997. While news of a possible visit has been widely reported in Taiwan, front-page stories in the past week have focused on political campaigns ahead of local elections this year, as well as record-breaking temperatures. Waiting for a doctor’s appointment on a busy street in Taipei, Chen Yen-chen gave voice to a widely