NPP campaigns for referendum on voting age

By Yang Cheng-yu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday launched a campaign to rally support for a referendum on lowering the voting age that is to be held on Nov. 26 alongside the local elections.

The Legislative Yuan on March 25 voted 109-0 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, sending the issue to a national referendum that would require the support of at least half of all eligible voters to come into effect.

The Central Election Commission on April 15 announced that the referendum would be held in conjunction with nationwide elections for local offices.

New Power Party members rally in support of lowering the voting age to 18 in front of the Taipei City Hall MRT station yesterday. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

NPP Taipei city councilor candidates Jerry Liu (劉仕傑), Lin Hung-tai (林泓泰) and Lin Pai-hsun (林柏勛), along with NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) and party secretary-general Christy Pai (白卿芬) held the event outside the Taipei City Hall MRT station.

Yesterday’s launch marks the first of a series of event to be held in 16 counties and municipalities nationwide where it has party offices, the NPP said.

It said it hoped to rally support behind the referendum, which would require the approval of an unprecedented 9.65 million voters to pass, as it is involves a constitutional amendment.

“The trend among democracies worldwide is to allow those 18 and older to vote. It has always been the position of the NPP to support amending the constitution to allow this in Taiwan,” Chen said.

Chen cited Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy president Chang Yu-meng (張育萌) as saying that Taiwan is one of “the last democracies in the world where people cannot vote until they’re 20.”

The government should rectify this not only to show its support for young people, but also to bring Taiwan in line with the international community, he said.

Some countries even allow citizens to vote at 16, Pai said, referring to Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Malta, Nicaragua, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey — the last three being self-governing British Crown dependencies.

Lin Pai-hsun said young Taiwanese had already shown their desire and capacity for involvement in public affairs through campaigns such as the Sunflower and Wild Lily movements.

“The public’s right to political participation must be protected to avoid abuse of power by politicians, and damage to the rights and interests of vulnerable groups,” Lin Tai-hung said.

Liu said that it was ironic that 18-year-olds are required to “assume the responsibility and obligations of the Criminal Code, despite the Constitution not affording them the basic right to participate in politics.”

Additional reporting by CNA