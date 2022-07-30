Motorcycle deaths spike nearly 5% in first five months

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of motorcyclists and pillion riders killed in traffic accidents in the nation rose by almost 5 percent in the first five months of this year, despite an overall decline in traffic deaths and accidents, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday.

From January to May, there were 150,511 traffic accidents, resulting in 1,243 deaths and 199,547 injuries, ministry statistics showed.

The figures represented a 1.9 percent drop in traffic accidents, a 2 percent decline in deaths and a 2.9 percent fall in injuries compared with the same period last year, the data showed.

Scooter riders wait at a traffic light in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: Liao Chen-hui, Taipei Times

Despite those declines, the number of traffic deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders increased 4.8 percent from year earlier from 743 to 779, the ministry said.

During the same period, the number of traffic deaths among people aged 65 or older dropped from 481 to 480, while the number of deaths related to drunk driving fell 15.9 percent from 132 to 111, the data showed.

Regionally, Kaohsiung recorded the highest number of traffic deaths in the five-month period, with 154, followed by Tainan with 132, Taichung 129, New Taipei City 126 and Taoyuan 106.

However, on a per capita basis, Pingtung County was the most dangerous municipality for drivers, recording 10.61 traffic deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Chiayi County (10.2), Yunlin County (9.0), Hualien County (8.77) and Taitung County (7.98), the data showed.

The ministry, which publishes its road safety data on a monthly basis, said it has been implementing a range of initiatives to improve road safety.

It cited programs to redesign dangerous intersections, expand bus services to school campuses, implement new safety guidelines for delivery drivers and increase penalties for drunk driving.