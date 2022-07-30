Siaoliouciou Island reports record for turtles laying eggs

By Chen Yen-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, and staff writer





Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) has marked a new record for the number of green sea turtles laying eggs there this year, the Ocean Conservation Administration said on Thursday, urging people not to harass or harm the turtles.

The agency’s warning comes amid a sharp increase in the number of tourists visiting the Pingtung County-administered island — with weekend numbers topping 10,000 — and multiple reports that the activities of tourists have hampered the turtles’ egg-laying.

Green sea turtles are known to lay eggs on the beaches of Duzaiping (肚仔坪) and Haban Bay (蛤板灣), the agency said.

A juvenile sea turtle crawls toward the ocean on Siaoliouciou Island in an undated photograph. Photo provided by the Ocean Conservation Administration

Eight female green sea turtles have been seen laying 15 clusters among them, a record high for this time of the year, it said, adding that more turtles are headed toward Siaoliouciou.

The laying period for green sea turtles is from May to October, with July and August the height of the season, it said.

The agency has commissioned the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium to put up signs at areas known to have egg clusters reading: “Please do not touch or step on the eggs.”

It also urged people to cut back on night beachfront excursions and refrain from using bright lights on beaches.

People who use stand-up paddling and canoeing equipment should make sure such equipment is stored so it does not block access for turtles, it said.

People with pets should ensure that their animals are leashed at all times to prevent possible attacks on turtles, it said.

Harassing green sea turtles contravenes the Wildlife Protection Act (野生動物保育法) and anyone who witnesses such an act should call the Ocean Conservation Administration’s 118 hotline, it said.