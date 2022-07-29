HEALTH
Monkeypox drug arrives
Taiwan on Wednesday took delivery of 504 courses of tecovirimat, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. The antiviral would be given to monkeypox cases with severe symptoms and those at risk of developing them, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. If necessary, the CDC would purchase more courses, he said. Taiwan is also working to finalize a deal to purchase monkeypox vaccines, Chuang said. Taiwan on June 23 designated monkeypox as a category 2 communicable disease, which means that physicians are required to report confirmed or suspected cases to the CDC within 24 hours. To date, two imported cases of the disease have been recorded in Taiwan. The cases had traveled to Germany and the US.
CECC posts 23,822 cases
Taiwan yesterday reported 23,822 new local COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Those who died were aged from their 40s to older than 90. Twenty-four of the deceased were unvaccinated against COVID-19, while 61 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said. The deceased person who had no chronic illness or other severe diseases was unvaccinated, it added. The CECC said that 55 previously reported cases had become severe, while 88 others had developed moderate symptoms. Among the severe cases are five children, four of whom have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and one with pneumonia. The four children with MIS-C are aged from two to nine and include one child who also has acute appendicitis, the CECC said. The four children as of yesterday remained in hospital, it said. The child who has pneumonia is 12 years old and has a genetic neuromuscular disease, requiring them to receive long-term breathing support, it said.
Meteor showers expected
Stargazers are to be able to feast their eyes on five small or medium-sized meteor showers before the end of this month, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. Aside from the Perseids, which started on July 7, the four other meteor showers — the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, Alpha Pisces Australids and Gamma Draconids — were to reach their peaks by Sunday, the museum said. There would be up to 50 shooting stars per hour, and the best time to see them is between 10pm and sunrise, it added. The Perseids, one of the largest meteor showers of the year along with the Quadrantids in January and the Geminids in December, is to peak on Aug. 13. The museum said it would livestream the meteor showers on YouTube.
Illegal clinic operator jailed
A dental lab technician in Changhua County was yesterday sentenced to seven months in jail after he was caught for the third time operating a clinic without a license. The Changhua District Court also ordered the confiscation of about NT$25 million (US$835,338) in earnings from the clinic. The court said the technician, surnamed Yang (楊), in 2016 set up the dental practice in Pitou Township (埤頭), where he offered cavity repair, fillings, root canals and other services, even though he is not a trained dentist. After Yang was in March reported to local authorities, investigators found that he had been prosecuted in 1998 and 2007 for running similar businesses, and received suspended sentences, the court said.
Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday. At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday. Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost
’NOT A GOOD IDEA’: Biden’s comment about a possible visit by the US House speaker has left Taipei wondering if Beijing’s threats are proving to be effective in Washington Taiwan has been left “hurt” and confused by contradictory signals coming out of Washington over a possible visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that is said to include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first by a US House of Representative speaker to Taipei since 1997. However, US President Joe Biden raised doubts about whether the visit would go ahead, saying on Wednesday that the US military thinks it is “not a good idea right now.” “From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s comments
The annual Wanan air defense exercise is to be held in several locations across Taiwan from today to Thursday, with civilians required to shelter in place when alarms sound, the Ministry of National Defense said. Air raid sirens are to sound at 1:30pm to signal the start of 30-minute drills today in northern Taiwan, tomorrow in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, it said. Northern Taiwan covers Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu county and city and Yilan County. Central Taiwan comprises Taichung, Chiayi county and city, and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Yunlin counties. Southern
The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years. However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed. Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed. Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest