Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





HEALTH

Monkeypox drug arrives

Taiwan on Wednesday took delivery of 504 courses of tecovirimat, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. The antiviral would be given to monkeypox cases with severe symptoms and those at risk of developing them, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. If necessary, the CDC would purchase more courses, he said. Taiwan is also working to finalize a deal to purchase monkeypox vaccines, Chuang said. Taiwan on June 23 designated monkeypox as a category 2 communicable disease, which means that physicians are required to report confirmed or suspected cases to the CDC within 24 hours. To date, two imported cases of the disease have been recorded in Taiwan. The cases had traveled to Germany and the US.

HEALTH

CECC posts 23,822 cases

Taiwan yesterday reported 23,822 new local COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Those who died were aged from their 40s to older than 90. Twenty-four of the deceased were unvaccinated against COVID-19, while 61 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said. The deceased person who had no chronic illness or other severe diseases was unvaccinated, it added. The CECC said that 55 previously reported cases had become severe, while 88 others had developed moderate symptoms. Among the severe cases are five children, four of whom have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and one with pneumonia. The four children with MIS-C are aged from two to nine and include one child who also has acute appendicitis, the CECC said. The four children as of yesterday remained in hospital, it said. The child who has pneumonia is 12 years old and has a genetic neuromuscular disease, requiring them to receive long-term breathing support, it said.

ASTRONOMY

Meteor showers expected

Stargazers are to be able to feast their eyes on five small or medium-sized meteor showers before the end of this month, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. Aside from the Perseids, which started on July 7, the four other meteor showers — the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, Alpha Pisces Australids and Gamma Draconids — were to reach their peaks by Sunday, the museum said. There would be up to 50 shooting stars per hour, and the best time to see them is between 10pm and sunrise, it added. The Perseids, one of the largest meteor showers of the year along with the Quadrantids in January and the Geminids in December, is to peak on Aug. 13. The museum said it would livestream the meteor showers on YouTube.

CRIME

Illegal clinic operator jailed

A dental lab technician in Changhua County was yesterday sentenced to seven months in jail after he was caught for the third time operating a clinic without a license. The Changhua District Court also ordered the confiscation of about NT$25 million (US$835,338) in earnings from the clinic. The court said the technician, surnamed Yang (楊), in 2016 set up the dental practice in Pitou Township (埤頭), where he offered cavity repair, fillings, root canals and other services, even though he is not a trained dentist. After Yang was in March reported to local authorities, investigators found that he had been prosecuted in 1998 and 2007 for running similar businesses, and received suspended sentences, the court said.