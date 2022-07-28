TAVR improves cognitive function, researchers say

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





People with severe aortic stenosis who have had transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgery showed significant improvement in cognitive function, a research team at National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) said yesterday.

Aortic stenosis is the narrowing of the aortic valve, which can reduce or block blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, and TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrowed valve.

NTUH Cardiovascular Center director Chen Wen-chung (陳文鍾) said aortic stenosis is the most common valvular heart disease in elderly people.

Doctors and nurses from National Taiwan University Hospital pose for a photograph at the hospital in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

The symptoms include pain or tightness in the chest and feeling faint or dizzy, Chen said, adding that the condition might lead to heart failure in severe cases if left untreated.

NTUH Division of Cardiovascular Surgery director Hsu Ron-bin (許榮彬) said TAVR has fewer risks than open-heart surgery, which necessitates extracorporeal circulation and has a higher risk of micro-air emboli entering the blood stream, which might cause cognitive impairment or a stroke.

About one in 13 people aged 65 or older and about one in five people aged 80 or older experience dementia, NTUH Division of Cardiology attending physician Lin Mao-hsin (林茂欣) said.

Based on the cause, dementia can be classified into two types: degenerative dementia and vascular dementia, Lee said.

Some people with aortic stenosis can experience impaired neurocognitive function due to reduced blood flow, Lee added.

From June 2015 to March 2020, the research team from the Cardiovascular Center conducted neurocognitive tests on 156 people with aortic stenosis with an average age of 82, he said.

The tests were conducted before, three months after and one year after TAVR surgery to determine whether the procedure can improve cognitive function, he added.

The test subjects performed significantly better in four of the five neurocognitive tests and continued to improve even one year after undergoing TAVR, Lin said.

The four tests are the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale cognitive subset, the Color Trail Test A and the Color Trail Test B, he said.

The subjects’ performance in the verbal fluency test did not significantly improve after undergoing TAVR.

People who score lower than 26 in the MMSE are considered to have mild cognitive impairment.

Lin said 39.1 percent of the subjects scored lower than 26 before undergoing TAVR, but the percentage fell to to 31.4 percent three months after the procedure and to 27.7 percent one year after: a reduction of more than 10 percent.

Following the procedure, the subjects also scored higher on the Barthel index, which is used to measure performance in daily activities and reflect a person’s ability to function independently after being discharged from hospital, he added.

A family member of a patient, National Taiwan University Psychology Department chairman Chou Tai-li (周泰立) said his then-89-year-old father-in-law, who has aortic stenosis, had severe shortness of breath and swollen feet before undergoing TAVR.

His physical symptoms relieved following the procedure and he regained basic mathematical skills, such as counting the change he receives after making a purchase, Chou said.

Lin said while shortness of breath and swollen feet are typical symptoms of aortic stenosis, people with senior family members should also watch for signs of sudden cognitive impairment, which could also be caused by the condition.

The findings were published in the bimonthly peer-reviewed Aging-US, the team said.