US biotechnology company Moderna has submitted partial information on its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that a procurement contract for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for young children is about to be signed.
As the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2 appear to resist antibodies created by prior infection or immunization, vaccine manufacturers have been trying to speed up the development and clinical trials of next-generation vaccines.
National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said during a radio interview that a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine might obtain emergency use authorization (EUA) in Taiwan next month.
Asked for confirmation, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC, said the FDA received partial information about Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, but an EUA review can only be conducted after receiving full information.
“Whether an EUA can be issued next month is not within our control,” he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said the CECC has signed a contract with Moderna to import 20 million vaccine doses this year, with an option for next-generation vaccines.
Ten million doses have already arrived and the nation can still order another 10 million this year, but the center has not yet decided how many doses it would need, as that would depend on the eligibility of new vaccines, Chou said.
A contract to purchase the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children six months to four years old is likely to be signed soon, he added.
Chou said 25,521 new local cases and 171 imported cases were reported yesterday, as well as 28 deaths.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said genome sequencing on two children of a locally acquired BA.5 case — a shipyard worker in Kaohsiung reported last week — showed that they have also been infected with the BA.5 subvariant.
Both children are younger than 10. One of them developed a fever, vomiting and diarrhea, while the other is asymptomatic, Lo said.
The infection source of the family cluster is likely the shipyard, he said, adding that genome sequencing on the man’s coworkers is ongoing.
In related news, an online poll by a local media firm showed that people regard Lo as the most hard-working among top CECC officials.
Lo said he is thankful for the support, but added that all of his coworkers at the CECC have different roles and duties.
Lo said he voted for CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, because in addition to his duty of community disease prevention, he also has to respond to reporters and analyze public opinion.
“When I substituted for Chuang as spokesperson for a few days, I had dreams about reporters calling me, so his mental stress and work duties must be heavier than mine,” Lo said.
