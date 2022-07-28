Estimate puts fiscal 2023 expenditure at NT$2.7 trillion

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Preliminary expenditure for fiscal 2023 is estimated to be NT$2.7 trillion (US$90.2 billion), an increase of more than 20 percent from this year’s budget, while fiscal income is expected to increase by 10 percent, or NT$2.54 trillion, the Executive Yuan said in a report yesterday.

Implementation of Executive Yuan projects — such as public infrastructure, technology development, social welfare programs, addressing the declining birthrate and national defense — would be the main focus of the spending in fiscal 2023, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said.

Programs to counter the declining birthrate top the expenditure list, totaling NT$109 billion, an increase of 35 percent from fiscal 2022, while the public construction budget has increased by 25 percent, the report said.

The national defense budget would “grow as necessary,” but the exact amount is still pending a final decision by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文), the report said.

Another reason for the expected rise in spending is the government’s decision to list COVID-19 pandemic prevention funds as Ministry of Health and Welfare expenditure, instead of creating a special budget, Chu said.

The public infrastructure budget is NT$172.5 billion, an increase of 25 percent from this year, while the technology development budget is expected to be NT$117 billion, a 15 percent increase, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has budgeted NT$150 billion for a special Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) project to stabilize the power grid.

The original Taipower budget proposal was NT$200 billion, as the utility was in the red, but a reassessment showed that its assets value has risen by NT$50 billion.

Reinforcing the nation’s power grid is an important policy and merits the Executive Yuan’s full support, the report said.