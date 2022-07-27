CABEI executive president to visit Taiwan next week

Staff writer, with CNA





The executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is to visit Taiwan next week to mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of CABEI’s Taiwan office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Dante Mossi of CABEI, a regional multilateral development financial institution of which Taiwan is a member, is to lead a six-member delegation to Taiwan from Sunday to Friday next week, the ministry said in a statement.

The trip would be the first time a CABEI delegation visits Taiwan after it opened its first country office in Asia in Taiwan in July last year, it said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, on screen left, and Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) executive president Dante Mossi, on screen right, sign an agreement to open a Taiwan office for CABEI in Taipei on Nov. 18 last year. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

The trip will also mark the 30th anniversary of Taiwan becoming a member of CABEI in 1992, the ministry added.

During the visit, Mossi is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and be presented with an award by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in recognition of his contribution in enhancing Taiwan’s relations with CABEI.

Wu also plans to sign an agreement with Mossi to enhance bilateral cooperation on women’s empowerment.

During his trip, Mossi is to officially inaugurate the CABEI country office in Taiwan because the domestic COVID-19 outbreak had prevented an in-person ceremony from being held when the office opened last year.

Mossi wrote on Twitter that his upcoming visit to Taiwan is meant to “thank the support of our largest shareholder” and to inaugurate the CABEI Taiwan office.

Founded in 1960 by Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, CABEI offers resources to projects that foster regional development, reduce poverty and inequality, and strengthen regional integration.

Guatemala and Honduras are diplomatic allies of Taiwan, while the other three founding members of CABEI are former diplomatic allies that broke off relations in the past 15 years.

Taiwan joined CABEI as a non-regional member country in 1992 and holds an 11.09 percent stake in the bank, the highest among seven non-regional members.