A baby born prematurely last year after only 21 weeks in gestation has grown from 370g to 6.3kg in half a year, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital said in a news release on Tuesday last week.

The baby was delivered at the hospital on Oct. 4.

Hospitals normally would not use emergency procedures on 22-week-old or younger babies according to the Genetic Health Act (優生保健法), said Wang Xing-an (王杏安), director of the hospital’s department of pediatrics.

However, the baby’s cry demonstrated its strong will to live, so the medical team made an exception and intubated the baby, she said.

The hospital said that the earlier babies are born before their due date, the weaker their chances of surviving.

Babies born at 21 weeks usually do not survive, Wang said.

One of the difficulties is the baby’s skin had little keratin, which means its body fluid constantly evaporates and the risk of the baby getting infected is high, she said.

The incubator the baby stayed in was warm and humid to mimic the environment in the mother’s womb and prevent fluid evaporation, she added.

The baby had severe respiratory distress syndrome because its lungs were premature, so it was treated with high-frequency oscillatory ventilation, Wang said.

The baby has also undergone operations for transcatheter arterial embolization, perforated necrotizing enterocolitis, peritonitis and retinopathy of prematurity, she said.

The baby grew to 4.6kg by April and was allowed to go home, but had to wear a nasal cannula and took medications, she said.

Had the baby been carried to full term, it would now be five months old, she said.

Nonetheless, the prematurely born baby’s development milestones match those of babies carried to full term, she said, adding that taking care of the baby taught the medical team valuable lessons in bravely facing challenges.